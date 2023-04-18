Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 29Lo-Tutala
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 23Forster-Caskey
  • 17Gilbey
  • 8Taylor
  • 11Roberts
  • 32Rose
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 4Reeves
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 16Horgan
  • 18Bostwick
  • 25Przybek

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 28Faulkner
  • 18Nelson
  • 15Long
  • 2Brown
  • 33Close
  • 27Ravenhill
  • 7Molyneux
  • 16Barlow
  • 22Agard
  • 21Hurst

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 19Seaman
  • 20Miller
  • 29Degruchy
  • 32Bottomley
  • 35Goodman
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC