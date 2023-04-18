Close menu
League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:45StockportStockport County
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Stockport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Holy
  • 17Whelan
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 2Senior
  • 7Gibson
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 3Armer
  • 14Dennis
  • 36Gordon

Substitutes

  • 9Edmondson
  • 10Patrick
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Hussey
  • 3Knoyle
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 16Stretton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 15Johnson
  • 20Olaofe
  • 25Jaros
  • 28Davenport
  • 35Rowe
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

