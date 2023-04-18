Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:45Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 34Clarke
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 25Luongo
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 11Harness
  • 12Ball
  • 19Jackson
  • 27Hirst
  • 29Edwards
  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stone
  • 15Forrester
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 29Plant
  • 10Conlon
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 9Wilson
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 13Proctor
  • 17Holden
  • 20Taylor
  • 22Harrison
  • 25Stevens
  • 28McDermott
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC