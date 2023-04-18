Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 15Chauke
  • 16Kite
  • 2Caprice
  • 19Cox
  • 23Scott

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 6Harper
  • 11White
  • 21Coley
  • 27Grounds
  • 33Woods
  • 41Borges

Derby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 33Davies
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 15Roberts
  • 38Knight
  • 17Sibley
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins
  • 12Smith
  • 18Dobbin
  • 23White
  • 32McGee
  • 34Rooney
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
View full League One table

