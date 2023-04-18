Exeter City v Derby County

Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Blackman
- 26Sweeney
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 12Key
- 8Collins
- 15Chauke
- 16Kite
- 2Caprice
- 19Cox
- 23Scott
Substitutes
- 3Sparkes
- 6Harper
- 11White
- 21Coley
- 27Grounds
- 33Woods
- 41Borges
Derby
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 33Davies
- 6Cashin
- 3Forsyth
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 8Bird
- 4Hourihane
- 15Roberts
- 38Knight
- 17Sibley
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 7Barkhuizen
- 9Collins
- 12Smith
- 18Dobbin
- 23White
- 32McGee
- 34Rooney
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match report will appear here.