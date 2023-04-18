Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 34MacGillivray
- 2Brayford
- 5Hughes
- 12Moon
- 44Ashworth
- 7Powell
- 4Oshilaja
- 11Smith
- 17Helm
- 10Kirk
- 8Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Garratt
- 9Winnall
- 14Walker
- 16Shaughnessy
- 18Ahadme
- 21Carayol
- 25Gilligan
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 6Johnston
- 4Williams
- 21Bradley
- 25Thomason
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 16Morley
- 10Charles
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 3John
- 8Sheehan
- 11N'Lundulu
- 12Dixon
- 17Shoretire
- 24Kachunga
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match report will appear here.