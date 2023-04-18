Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 44Ashworth
  • 7Powell
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 11Smith
  • 17Helm
  • 10Kirk
  • 8Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Garratt
  • 9Winnall
  • 14Walker
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 18Ahadme
  • 21Carayol
  • 25Gilligan

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 6Johnston
  • 4Williams
  • 21Bradley
  • 25Thomason
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 16Morley
  • 10Charles
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 8Sheehan
  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 12Dixon
  • 17Shoretire
  • 24Kachunga
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth41268771442786
2Ipswich412413485325385
3Sheff Wed422412673353884
4Barnsley412561074383681
5Bolton4120111055322371
6Peterborough422241671502170
7Derby4219121163432069
8Wycombe421981555431265
9Portsmouth4216161056461064
10Shrewsbury41168174953-456
11Charlton421413156259355
12Lincoln City411219104243-155
13Exeter421411175956353
14Fleetwood421314155047353
15Bristol Rovers401410165462-852
16Burton40139185476-2248
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale421210204263-2146
19MK Dons421110214060-2043
20Oxford Utd41913194051-1140
21Cambridge41117233561-2640
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington41911213571-3638
24Forest Green4268283081-5126
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC