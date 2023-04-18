Forest Green Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|41
|26
|8
|7
|71
|44
|27
|86
|2
|Ipswich
|41
|24
|13
|4
|85
|32
|53
|85
|3
|Sheff Wed
|42
|24
|12
|6
|73
|35
|38
|84
|4
|Barnsley
|41
|25
|6
|10
|74
|38
|36
|81
|5
|Bolton
|41
|20
|11
|10
|55
|32
|23
|71
|6
|Peterborough
|42
|22
|4
|16
|71
|50
|21
|70
|7
|Derby
|42
|19
|12
|11
|63
|43
|20
|69
|8
|Wycombe
|42
|19
|8
|15
|55
|43
|12
|65
|9
|Portsmouth
|42
|16
|16
|10
|56
|46
|10
|64
|10
|Shrewsbury
|41
|16
|8
|17
|49
|53
|-4
|56
|11
|Charlton
|42
|14
|13
|15
|62
|59
|3
|55
|12
|Lincoln City
|41
|12
|19
|10
|42
|43
|-1
|55
|13
|Exeter
|42
|14
|11
|17
|59
|56
|3
|53
|14
|Fleetwood
|42
|13
|14
|15
|50
|47
|3
|53
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|14
|10
|16
|54
|62
|-8
|52
|16
|Burton
|40
|13
|9
|18
|54
|76
|-22
|48
|17
|Cheltenham
|42
|12
|11
|19
|37
|54
|-17
|47
|18
|Port Vale
|42
|12
|10
|20
|42
|63
|-21
|46
|19
|MK Dons
|42
|11
|10
|21
|40
|60
|-20
|43
|20
|Oxford Utd
|41
|9
|13
|19
|40
|51
|-11
|40
|21
|Cambridge
|41
|11
|7
|23
|35
|61
|-26
|40
|22
|Morecambe
|43
|8
|14
|21
|39
|71
|-32
|38
|23
|Accrington
|41
|9
|11
|21
|35
|71
|-36
|38
|24
|Forest Green
|42
|6
|8
|28
|30
|81
|-51
|26
Panorama investigates the problems Margaret Thatcher's right-to-buy policy is causing 40 years on
Greg Foot investigates if it is better for our digestive health than other breads
Policemen who investigated the Brink’s-Mat robbery speak for the first time in 40 years
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards debate the merits of some all-time superstars
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.