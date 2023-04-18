Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 11Gooch
  • 21Pritchard
  • 24Neil
  • 10Roberts
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah
  • 45Anderson
  • 49Watson

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Vaclík
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 4Pearson
  • 14Ruffels
  • 35Diarra
  • 18Kasumu
  • 48Headley
  • 22Rudoni
  • 10Koroma
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 16Hungbo
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 30Jackson
  • 38Lowton
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 49Waghorn
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Blackburn41196164547-263
7Coventry421614125243962
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Hull421314154857-953
16Stoke421410185449552
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport