Sunderland v Huddersfield Town

SunderlandSunderland19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 11Gooch
- 21Pritchard
- 24Neil
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 28Gelhardt
Substitutes
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 18Taylor
- 22Lihadji
- 39Ekwah
- 45Anderson
- 49Watson
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Vaclík
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 4Pearson
- 14Ruffels
- 35Diarra
- 18Kasumu
- 48Headley
- 22Rudoni
- 10Koroma
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 16Hungbo
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 30Jackson
- 38Lowton
- 41Bilokapic
- 49Waghorn
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match report will appear here.