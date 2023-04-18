Rotherham United v Burnley

RotherhamRotherham United19:45BurnleyBurnley
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Vickers
- 21Peltier
- 6Wood
- 24Humphreys
- 3Bramall
- 40Quina
- 16Lindsay
- 4Coventry
- 17Ferguson
- 11Ogbene
- 10Hugill
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 7Fosu-Henry
- 8Wiles
- 12Kelly
- 22Odoffin
- 26Hemfrey
- 29Hjelde
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 22da Silva
- 28Al Dakhil
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 7Gudmundsson
- 14Roberts
- 11Twine
- 19Zaroury
- 12Foster
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 10Barnes
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 45Obafemi
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match report will appear here.