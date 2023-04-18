Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:45BurnleyBurnley
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 21Peltier
  • 6Wood
  • 24Humphreys
  • 3Bramall
  • 40Quina
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4Coventry
  • 17Ferguson
  • 11Ogbene
  • 10Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 7Fosu-Henry
  • 8Wiles
  • 12Kelly
  • 22Odoffin
  • 26Hemfrey
  • 29Hjelde

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 22da Silva
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 14Roberts
  • 11Twine
  • 19Zaroury
  • 12Foster

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 10Barnes
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 45Obafemi
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Blackburn41196164547-263
7Coventry421614125243962
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Hull421314154857-953
16Stoke421410185449552
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
