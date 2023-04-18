Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bonham
  • 20Sterling
  • 32Taylor
  • 3Fox
  • 14Tymon
  • 8Baker
  • 15Thompson
  • 9Brown
  • 28Laurent
  • 23Celina
  • 25Powell

Substitutes

  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle
  • 17Hoever
  • 18Smallbone
  • 34Fielding
  • 47Reddin

Wigan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Nyambe
  • 5Whatmough
  • 24Rekik
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 22Tiéhi
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane
  • 19Lang
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 3Pearce
  • 4Naylor
  • 23Fletcher
  • 29Caulker
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 40Tickle
  • 48Sharif
Referee:
Tom Nield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Blackburn41196164547-263
7Coventry421614125243962
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Hull421314154857-953
16Stoke421410185449552
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
