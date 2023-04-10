Close menu

Dean Smith: Leicester appoint ex-Norwich and Villa manager until end of season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leicestercomments20

Dean Smith and Craig Shakespeare at Norwich City
Dean Smith and assistant manager Craig Shakespeare departed Norwich in December 2022

Dean Smith has been named Leicester City manager until the end of the season.

Smith, 52, left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the Premier League relegation zone following Saturday's home defeat by Bournemouth.

The Foxes are two points from safety with eight league games remaining of the season.

Smith's first game in charge comes away to Premier League champions Manchester City this Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare also returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith's assistant manager.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri's backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

More follows.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 22:53

    What a joke appointment. Smith better than Rodgers no chance. Smith was chased out of Norwich. Took Norwich down and will take Leicester down. There's no way back from this. Poor decision making @ board level will be Leicester's undoing. What a mess.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 22:53

    Rodgers is a good manager, the players aren't good enough, Daka and Ihaenacho haven't performed, and their defence is too leaky, Faes and Danny Ward have been calamitous, unfortunately you can't survive with just Maddison and Barnes.

  • Comment posted by honest is best, today at 22:53

    It’s like the transfer window buy at 11.59pm, sounds like panic stations to get anyone

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 22:53

    Yes all my dreams have come true with this appointment!!! The foxes are definitely going down now. All what they won was a complete fluke. Their true colours are showing up now. They’re a championship team at best, maybe league one even. Tinpot club. Not like my team who have won 2 European cups. That’s why we have 2 🌟🌟 on our shirts. And we’re staying up. Foxes down with saints & Leeds 😃😃😃

  • Comment posted by Foxwell69, today at 22:53

    It's like making Paul Merson chairman of a local brewery.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 22:52

    So it's basically just a trial then

  • Comment posted by higy66, today at 22:52

    YES Sooo Excited the M69 derby is back on next season. See you in Cov guys. PUSB!

  • Comment posted by Araucaria, today at 22:51

    What a pair of clods. The players will be insulted, not to mention the fans.

  • Comment posted by DMC49, today at 22:50

    What !!! No La Liga third rater available ?

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 22:49

    Terrible appointment.

    They are screwed now, Leicester and 2 others going down.

    • Reply posted by King Charlie, today at 22:52

      King Charlie replied:
      Red dogs joining Fester cheats

  • Comment posted by cossiechris, today at 22:48

    Just why?

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 22:48

    Preparing for life in the Championship me thinks...

  • Comment posted by Fight The Power, today at 22:48

    Footballs gone daft

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 22:48

    Wishing Dean all the best.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by Aaron, today at 22:48

    Sensible move and improvement on current caretaker team.
    John Terry if true would be a great addition to sort defence.
    I'm not a fan of Shakespeare and Smith's career gone downhill since Shakespeare involvement but get the link with him previously being number 2 there

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:48

    This appointment smacks of preparing for life in the Championship. If they go down, they might as well keep him because of his Championship record getting teams promoted. If they survive, are they going to give him the job on a permanent basis? It's a bit like the Lampard situation at Chelsea. What if he does well, although you're not expecting him to.

  • Comment posted by no1 ss, today at 22:47

    Good appointment in my view. He'll keep Leicester up. Been there with AVFC.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:47

    Sacked last two jobs for failing to get results. Astonishing owners think he is the right man for this task

  • Comment posted by Gary McH-P, today at 22:47

    Shakespeare is the key element of this appointment.

