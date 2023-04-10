Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Dean Smith and assistant manager Craig Shakespeare departed Norwich in December 2022

Dean Smith has been named Leicester City manager until the end of the season.

Smith, 52, left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the Premier League relegation zone following Saturday's home defeat by Bournemouth.

The Foxes are two points from safety with eight league games remaining of the season.

Smith's first game in charge comes away to Premier League champions Manchester City this Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare also returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith's assistant manager.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri's backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

More follows.