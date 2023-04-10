Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0GironaGirona0

Barcelona 0-0 Girona: Xavi's side held at home but extend La Liga lead to 13 points

Robert Lewandowski reacts to a missed chance for Barcelona against Girona
Robert Lewandowski missed a great early chance for the hosts

Barcelona missed the chance to go 15 points clear at the top of La Liga as they were frustrated at home by Girona.

Robert Lewandowski had a golden chance to open the scoring after four minutes, but put his effort onto the roof of the net.

Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, on loan from Fulham, made a number of good saves, including one to deny Raphinha at his near post.

Taty Castellanos also shot wide when through on goal for the visitors.

It is only the third time this season that Barcelona have dropped points at home.

But despite the disappointment of failing to win, Xavi's side increased their advantage over Real Madrid to 13 points after their title rivals were beaten by Villarreal on Sunday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 28Balde
  • 30Gavi
  • 5Busquets
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forKessiéat 45'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forF Torresat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40Garrido

Girona

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 4Martinez
  • 22Bueno
  • 5López
  • 16Hernández Cabrera
  • 18Romeu
  • 8TsygankovSubstituted forRiquelmeat 71'minutes
  • 23MartínSubstituted forFernándezat 85'minutes
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
  • 12Villa SuárezSubstituted forCoutoat 60'minutes
  • 9CastellanosBooked at 32minsSubstituted forStuaniat 60'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 2Bernardo
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 7Stuani
  • 11Fernández
  • 14García
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 17Riquelme
  • 20Couto
  • 26Fuidias
  • 36Artero
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
78,425

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGirona
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 0, Girona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Girona 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Franck Kessié (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yan Couto.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Arnau Martinez is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavi.

  15. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Iván Martín.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).

  20. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 10th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2823325394472
2Real Madrid28185559243559
3Atl Madrid28176545202557
4Real Sociedad28156737261151
5Villarreal28145937261147
6Real Betis2813693429545
7Ath Bilbao28117103829940
8Osasuna28108102428-438
9Rayo Vallecano2891093333037
10Celta Vigo2899103639-336
11Girona2898114242035
12Mallorca2897122530-534
13Sevilla2888123344-1132
14Cádiz28710112340-1731
15Getafe2879122736-930
16Almería2886143448-1430
17Real Valladolid2885152347-2429
18Valencia2876153034-427
19Espanyol2869133446-1227
20Elche2827192057-3713
View full Spanish La Liga table

