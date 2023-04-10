Match ends, Barcelona 0, Girona 0.
Barcelona missed the chance to go 15 points clear at the top of La Liga as they were frustrated at home by Girona.
Robert Lewandowski had a golden chance to open the scoring after four minutes, but put his effort onto the roof of the net.
Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, on loan from Fulham, made a number of good saves, including one to deny Raphinha at his near post.
Taty Castellanos also shot wide when through on goal for the visitors.
It is only the third time this season that Barcelona have dropped points at home.
But despite the disappointment of failing to win, Xavi's side increased their advantage over Real Madrid to 13 points after their title rivals were beaten by Villarreal on Sunday.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 28Balde
- 30Gavi
- 5Busquets
- 20RobertoSubstituted forKessiéat 45'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forF Torresat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 29Casadó
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 40Garrido
Girona
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Gazzaniga
- 4Martinez
- 22Bueno
- 5López
- 16Hernández Cabrera
- 18Romeu
- 8TsygankovSubstituted forRiquelmeat 71'minutes
- 23MartínSubstituted forFernándezat 85'minutes
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 12Villa SuárezSubstituted forCoutoat 60'minutes
- 9CastellanosBooked at 32minsSubstituted forStuaniat 60'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 2Bernardo
- 3Gutiérrez
- 7Stuani
- 11Fernández
- 14García
- 15Ramírez López
- 17Riquelme
- 20Couto
- 26Fuidias
- 36Artero
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 78,425
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Girona 0.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Santiago Bueno.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.
Hand ball by Franck Kessié (Barcelona).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.
Attempt saved. Gavi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yan Couto.
Offside, Girona. Javi Hernández tries a through ball, but Arnau Martinez is caught offside.
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Post update
Santiago Bueno (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gavi.
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Riquelme (Girona).
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Iván Martín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Santiago Bueno (Girona).
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.