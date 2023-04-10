Last updated on .From the section Elgin

Gavin Price was shown the door after six years in charge

Elgin City have put first-team coach Charlie Charlesworth, goalkeeping coach Stevie Dunn and defender Ross Draper in interim charge after the sacking of Gavin Price.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Albion Rovers - a sixth straight loss - allowed the Coatbridge side to leapfrog Elgin off the bottom of Scottish League 2.

Price, who had been in charge since 2017, and assistant Jim Weir were sacked immediately after full-time, with the 49-year-old admitting "results haven't been good enough this year".

The former Elgin boss, who first joined the club to be Weir's assistant in 2014, told the club website: "The job has continued to get more challenging each year in terms of recruitment, with competition from teams in the central belt trying to progress through the pyramid.

"Geography has always been a challenge and we have tried tirelessly to find the best formula over the years in terms of player recruitment and training location.

"There has been some great times in the last nine years, but everything runs its course."

Draper, the 34-year-old former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County defender, joined Elgin permanently in September after a loan spell from Cove Rangers.

His side have five games remaining, one more than Rovers, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and Stranraer, the latter being five points off bottom, to avoid a play-off to remain in the fourth tier.

The club's board said the decision to part with Price came after "a terrible run of results" and that the interim team would be in charge "whilst the club pursues a new first-team manager".

Their first test comes on Tuesday when they host sixth-placed Stenhousemuir.