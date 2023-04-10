Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester have not won a game since 11 February

Leicester City are in "absolute panic" after sacking Brendan Rodgers so late in the season, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

Rodgers was dismissed on 2 April with the Foxes in the relegation zone.

They are yet to appoint a replacement with Dean Smith in talks to take charge after ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was said to have turned Leicester external-link down.

"The owner has made such a mess of this," Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Leicester are currently second from bottom and two points from safety with eight games remaining.

"It is staggering what has happened," added Sutton. "They sacked an experienced manager with a good track record, things haven't gone well this season, but I do not understand how this situation has come about.

"We had the international break where, if they were not happy with Rodgers then, they should have sacked him and brought a replacement in.

"I thought in this multi-billion dollar industry that clubs plan for all circumstances, so if a manager has to go they would have a list of ready-made replacements - Leicester haven't.

"They have made it up as they have gone along and it is absolute panic."

Leicester have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games and travel to Manchester City on 15 April.

Crystal Palace replaced Patrick Vieira with Roy Hodgson at the end of last month and have won their first two games under the 75-year-old to move six points clear of the bottom three.

But Sutton does not believe that anyone who comes in at Leicester could have a similar impact.

"Leicester are bang in trouble and it doesn't really matter who comes in," he said.

"If you are a Leicester owner you will hope they have the Roy Hodgson effect, but it doesn't really work like that.

"I really fear for them."