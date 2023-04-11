Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
BenficaBenfica0Inter MilanInter Milan2

Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella put visitors in strong position

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action with Benfica's Florentino during the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon
Benfica started their Champions League campaign way back on 2 August in the third qualifying round

Romelu Lukaku scored an 82nd-minute penalty as Inter Milan put themselves in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a deserved win away to Benfica.

Nicolo Barella's downward header gave Inter the lead in the quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.

Benfica struggled to dictate play in front of their own fans as Inter produced a defensive masterclass in Lisbon.

Rafa Silva was denied by Andre Onana's first-half save before Inter's Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries produced a crucial block from close range as Benfica pushed for an equaliser.

The Italian visitors wrapped up a solid win when substitute Lukaku, on loan from Chelsea, scored from the spot after former Inter player Joao Mario handled.

Premier League referee Michael Oliver awarded the penalty after watching the incident on the pitchside monitor, with replays showing the ball struck the side of Mario's head before hitting his hand.

Simone Inzaghi's side will fancy their chances of finishing the job in front of their own fans in the return leg on 19 April (20:00 BST).

Inter arrived in Portugal's capital on the back of a poor run of form after failing to win any of their past six games.

But they took advantage of a hesitant Benfica to take a firm hold of the tie.

Barella's goal came after an excellent cross by Alessandro Bastoni, with the Italy midfielder heading it back across the keeper and into the net.

It was Inter's first attempt on target but Benfica keeper Odisseas Vlachodimos prevented further damage by saving from former Manchester United and Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

This was Benfica's 13th European game of the season after starting their Champions League campaign at the third qualifying round stage back in August.

But they did not create enough and face a mammoth task to turn the tie around after Lukaku wrapped up victory.

The Belgium forward had missed out on a starting place to 37-year-old Edin Dzeko but made an impact from the spot after beating the keeper for pace and power.

There was still time for Benfica to reduce the deficit but Goncalo Ramos' 89th-minute attempt was kept out by Onana on a memorable night for Inter.

"We cannot think that we are already in the semi-final because we are not," Onana said.

"We still need another great game like today's next week. I said that we had to come here and play without fear because we could win - we did just that."

Player of the match

LukakuRomelu Lukaku

with an average of 7.81

Line-ups

Benfica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 2Moraes Júnior
  • 66António SilvaBooked at 22mins
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 61Morris LuísSubstituted forNeres Camposat 64'minutes
  • 22Lima Silva Machado
  • 20João Mário
  • 27Fernandes Ferreira da Silva
  • 8Aursnes
  • 88Gonçalo Ramos

Substitutes

  • 4Veríssimo da Silva
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 15Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Tengstedt
  • 21Schjelderup
  • 24Jumpe Soares
  • 33Musa
  • 65Vela Rodrigues
  • 71Esteves Baptista
  • 73Ndour
  • 75Nogueira Gomes
  • 87Gonçalves Neves

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 36Darmian
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 90+1'minutes
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 87'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 50mins
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 63'minutes
  • 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 83minsSubstituted forLukakuat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 90Lukaku
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
62,594

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica 0, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica 0, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Neres with a through ball.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij replaces Alessandro Bastoni.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Neres.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Denzel Dumfries.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Neres.

  10. Post update

    Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  12. Booking

    Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Benfica 0, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Inter Milan.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by João Mário (Benfica) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rafa (Benfica).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a fast break.

