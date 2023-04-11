Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
Man CityManchester City3Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich: Pep Guardiola's side take control in quarter-finals

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rodri curled in a stunning opener against Bayern Munich
Manchester City took a giant stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with an outstanding performance to overpower Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, inevitably, was on target with his 45th goal of the season to make him the highest scorer in all competitions in a single campaign since the Premier League began 30 years ago, surpassing Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

City, however, gave a powerful all-round team display and Bayern, under new coach Thomas Tuchel, face a mountainous task to turn this quarter-final around in the second leg at the AllianzArena.

Rodri broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion with a curling left-foot drive into the top corner after 27 minutes while Bayern had chances of their own, especially former City forward Leroy Sane, who brought a vital save out of Ederson early in the second half.

City were always a threat and extended their lead with 20 minutes left, Haaland crossing perfectly for Bernardo Silva to head home after Jack Grealish stole possession off Dayot Upemecano.

Haaland was not to be denied and he pounced for City's third six minutes later, getting on the end of John Stones' headed knockdown to sweep a finish past Bayern keeper Yann Sommer.

Man City deliver complete display

Haaland's record breaking will capture the headlines as the 22-year-old Norwegian's voracious appetite for goals shows no sign of being satisfied.

This, however, was much more than a one-man show as Pep Guardiola's side had outstanding performers in all areas as they go in pursuit of the one major trophy that has remained tantalisingly out of reach during the manager's years of huge success at Etihad Stadium.

City have had mishaps before in the Champions League and will face either holders Real Madrid or Chelsea in a potentially hazardous last-four assignment if they complete what should be the formality of the second leg in Munich, but they look in perfect shape.

And in Haaland, they have the goal machine that gives an already outstanding side an added edge amid the fine margins of Europe's elite competition.

They also have a midfield powerhouse in Rodri, whose goal set them on their way, while they defended with real resilience, Nathan Ake continuing an outstanding season with a faultless performance.

Bernardo Silva showed all his creative powers as well as scoring the crucial second goal while Jack Grealish's tireless performance was exemplified by the manner in which he nicked the ball off Upamecano in the build-up to that goal.

Three goals and clean sheet was a fair reward for City's superiority and it will surely now take something extraordinary to stop them taking their place in another semi-final.

Tuchel faces uphill task

Thomas Tuchel declared his delight at being back in England for this Champions League quarter-final, having recently succeed Julian Naglesmann at Bayern Munich, but there was not much else for the former Chelsea manager to be happy about on this rain-sodden Manchester night.

Tuchel's task is to get Bayern back at Europe's top table and his constant agitation in the technical area was an indicator of how big his task is. The Bundesliga is almost taken for granted at Bayern but this fiercely ambitious club wants more and they were well beaten here.

This outstanding coach has proved his quality in the past but he will need to be a miracle worker to get Bayern out of the hole they fell into at Etihad Stadium.

Player of the match

Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva

with an average of 8.59

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    8.59

  2. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    8.46

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    8.43

  4. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    8.40

  5. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    8.34

  6. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.34

  7. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    8.26

  8. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.93

  9. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.88

  10. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.81

  11. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.80

  12. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.80

Bayern Munich

  1. Squad number27Player nameSommer
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number10Player nameSané
    Average rating

    6.10

  3. Squad number6Player nameKimmich
    Average rating

    5.40

  4. Squad number11Player nameComan
    Average rating

    5.22

  5. Squad number5Player namePavard
    Average rating

    5.13

  6. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.98

  7. Squad number4Player namede Ligt
    Average rating

    4.97

  8. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    4.92

  9. Squad number7Player nameGnabry
    Average rating

    4.78

  10. Squad number42Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    4.73

  11. Squad number17Player nameMané
    Average rating

    4.26

  12. Squad number25Player nameMüller
    Average rating

    4.18

  13. Squad number22Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.05

  14. Squad number2Player nameUpamecano
    Average rating

    3.55

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 68'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 9Haaland
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 48mins

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 88mins
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19DaviesBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCanceloat 81'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 11Coman
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forManéat 69'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Mané
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Schenk
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
52,257

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  4. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Julián Álvarez with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  12. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. João Cancelo replaces Alphonso Davies.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  19. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

