Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Dean Smith and assistant manager Craig Shakespeare departed Norwich in December 2022

Dean Smith is in talks with Leicester about taking over as manager until the end of the season.

Smith, 52, left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

It is understood talks are centred around trying to keep the Foxes in the Premier League rather than looking longer term.

If Smith does take on the role, it would involve Craig Shakespeare returning to the King Power Stadium.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri's backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the relegation zone following Saturday's home defeat by Bournemouth.