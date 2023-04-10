Robbie Neilson has waved goodbye after his second spell as Hearts manager

Heart of Midlothian fans have emerged split after we asked whether the Edinburgh club were right to part with manager Robbie Neilson on Sunday.

The Scottish Premiership club's decision came after they slipped behind Aberdeen into fourth place following a 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren.

Neilson's detractors point to a run of five straight defeats and longer-standing poor performances.

His backers say he was harshly treated given his record until that point.

And they wonder who is available - and capable - of coming in and turning their fortunes around considering there are only seven games remaining.

Neilson exit 'right decision'

Phil: It is the correct decision as the club are in freefall and a new approach needed. It is criminal that we had a 12-point lead over fourth place and now we are fourth.

Gary: Correct decision from Hearts. Results have been better than performances for months. Our shocking away performances, our inability to even put up a fight against Rangers, inexplicable team selections, players playing out of position, poor signings and an unwillingness to even give these guys a game. The list is endless - all with a great budget.

Ian: The writing was on the wall. He got found out after the World Cup. Remember, these are his players. The players didn't have a clue how to play his system. He lost the dressing room and looked defeated months ago. Tactically outclassed. No excuses.

Chris: I'm relieved that a change has been made, but I'm not happy about it. Like Levein before, I liked Robbie and wanted him to turn it around, but it just looked less likely every week. Hearts have set standards that need to be adhered to and we are currently falling well short of them. The players should shoulder that blame too.

Kevin: Absolutely the right thing to do. The team haven't really gelled this year. Although some good results, the football was not good, only in patches. At the end of last season, we played very poorly and start of this. Robbie deserves a lot of credit, but it was the right time for him to go. Every manager has a shelf life and his was now.

Seonaidh: Sad to see him go, though it's for the best. Even last season, some of the play was so negative and this season some notable players have regressed. There are no youngsters coming through and that's a worry. Still, he's brought us to a place where Hearts fans expect third place, Europe and cup finals. Not bad after nearly going under a few years ago.

Simon: It was time. There is a real possibility of dropping to sixth. Football has been poor for months now. Just so happened other teams were worse. Can't blame European football for tiredness. The vast majority of the squad weren't at the World Cup, so they got three weeks off mid-season. No plan B, poor recruitment. Lack of fight and desire from players.

Neilson exit the 'wrong decision'

Robbie Neilson led Hearts to promotion and the Scottish Championship trophy during his first spell as team boss

Kenny: A pitiful decision - he at least deserved to the end of the season after being a key part of the club's ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third-place finish, a Scottish Cup final and European group stage football.

Kevin: This is ridiculous! To change a manager when the team are in a fight for third place and so close to the end of the season baffles the mind. There has been a bad run of results, but you need to back the manager and hope the team turns it around. At least allow the manager to see the season out and allow him to leave with a bit of dignity if he can't.

Ron: The sacking seems to be a knee jerk one given their city rivals are also struggling and, despite the resurgence of Aberdeen, a decent run could still secure third place. It would have been wiser to have waited and reviewed at the end of the season. It's unlikely a caretaker manager could improve the team with just seven games to go.

James: A change will achieve nothing this late in the season. Panic button pressed. The fans need to have long hard look at themselves. Are we all perfect at work? I think not.

Simone: Ludicrous sacking. We qualified for Europe last year and were third before his last match. One dip in form and fans call for his head. We can't bring in anyone better and will be worse off long term for sacking him.

Gordon: I think it's harsh and it's clear that a section of the support were never behind Neilson. They've suffered from more injuries than most. However, the away form has been dreadful beyond this season. I'm now very concerned because I don't see a better manager that would be available to us here in Scotland.

Iain: This is a ridiculous decision. There was every chance, what with the Edinburgh derby coming against a Hibs side playing badly, that Hearts could have got that spark back. Letting Robbie go now I think has greatly reduced their chances of overtaking Aberdeen again and possibly slip to lower in the league than they are now. This is not the right thing.

What are fans of other clubs saying?

Brian: As a Hibs fan, I think it was a knee jerk reaction. He would have sorted it out eventually and I think he still would have finished third.

Ross: Crazy decision. I'm a Hibs fan, but Neilson was a decent manager who dragged Hearts back when they were in freefall. As bad as Hibs sacking Jack Ross.

Sandy: I'm not a Hearts fan, but what a ridiculous sacking. Neilson has done a good job to at least warrant seeing to the end of the season. Madness timing and I'd be surprised if anyone else coming in will do better.

Nathan: As a non-Hearts fan, at first I thought it was really harsh to sack Neilson. However, if my team (Celtic) had lost five of the last six, I would want the gaffer removed. Why should Hearts fans have different standards? Sometimes, relativism in football clouds the issues - the form was dreadful and people who watch them every week had lost faith in him.