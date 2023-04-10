Last updated on .From the section Irish

Declan Devine's Bohemians side moved six points clear at the top of the Premier Division

Derry City suffered a second successive League of Ireland defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the top-of-the-table game at the Brandywell.

Dean Williams' 66th-minute penalty proved enough for leaders Bohs to move six points clear of the Candystripes.

Derry were unhappy with referee Neil Doyle's decision as he adjudged that Ben Doherty had fouled Kris Twardek.

The Candystripes produced late pressure with Bohs keeper James Talbot denying Brandon Kavanagh in the 89th minute.

But even after that, Bohs had a further glorious chance as Adam McDonnell failed to hit the target from close range before further Derry frantic late pressure came to nothing.

The victory was a big win for Bohs manager Declan Devine, who lost the Derry job after a poor start to the 2021 campaign, but appears to have rejuvenated the Gypsies this season.

'That's not a penalty'

Devine's successor Ruaidhri Higgins insisted that the penalty decision had been incorrect and said that the team have been the victim of several wrong refereeing calls at the Brandywell so far this season.

"That's not a penalty. If anything the one on Ben Doherty before that is a penalty," Higgins told BBC Radio Foyle.

"If you look at the last four homes games, Dundalk one of their players blatantly should have been sent off for cynical fouling, (against) Sligo we had a goal disallowed that shouldn't have been disallowed.

"They evened it up (against Drogheda United) last week by giving Cameron McJannet a second yellow that shouldn't have been a second yellow and Bohs have got a penalty tonight that shouldn't have been penalty.

"Don't get me wrong, our home form hasn't been good enough. But that's unacceptable tonight. That penalty shouldn't have been a penalty and it allows them to sit in and defend.

"The urgency did come a wee bit too late but we still had enough chances to not lose the game.

"Every team has a period in the season when it's not free-flowing and it's not going to plan but when it's not going to plan, you have got to try and get some result out of the game.

"On Friday, I probably questioned the players' drive and passion to win the game but I can't do that tonight. I thought we competed really well."

Dean Williams scored Bohemians' match-winning penalty

It was a game of few chances but Bohs looked the more authoritative side for the most part.

There was scarcely a decent goal-scoring opportunity in the opening period with Ryan Graydon and Jamie McGonigle having half-chances for Derry early on but the Bohemians defence having relatively little difficulty in subduing the home attack.

Derry continued to struggle after the break with playmaker Will Patching replaced following Bohemians' penalty.

The decisive spot-kick was awarded with referee Doyle deeming that Doherty had barged into the back of Twardek.

Derry stay second in the table despite a second defeat in four days, after being unbeaten for their opening seven matches, but Higgins' side are now only a point ahead of third-placed champions Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic who won both on Monday evening.

The Candystripes will next be in action at Oriel Park on Sunday against Dundalk.