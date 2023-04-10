Last updated on .From the section Irish

Declan Devine's Bohemians side just about deserved their victory at the Brandywell

Derry City suffered a second successive League of Ireland defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the top-of-the-table game at the Brandywell.

Dean Williams' 66th-minute penalty proved enough for leaders Bohs to move six points clear of the Candystripes.

Derry were unhappy with referee Neil Doyle's decision as he adjudged that Ben Doherty had fouled Kris Twardek.

The Candystripes produced late pressure with Bohs keeper James Talbot denying Brandon Kavanagh in the 89th minute.

But even after that, Bohs had a further glorious chance as Adam McDonnell failed to hit the target from close range before further Derry frantic late pressure came to nothing.

The victory was a big win for Bohs manager Declan Devine, who lost the Derry job after a poor start to the 2021 campaign, but appears to have rejuvenated the Gypsies this season.

It was a game of few chances but Bohs looked the more authoritative side for the most part and probably just about deserved their victory.

There was scarcely a decent goal-scoring opportunity in the opening period with Ryan Graydon and Jamie McGonigle having half-chances for Derry early on but the Bohemians defence having relatively little difficulty in subduing the home attack.

Derry continued to struggle after the break with playmaker Will Patching replaced following Bohemians' penalty.

The decisive spot-kick was awarded with referee Doyle deeming that Doherty had barged into the back of Twardek.

Bohemians continued to have little difficulty in containing the Candystripes until the closing minutes of normal time when Derry finally lifted the tempo.

Talbot denied Kavanagh a minute from the end of normal time and while Derry produced further pressure in stoppage time after McDonnell had missed his glorious Bohs chance, the visitors held on.

Derry stay second in the table despite a second defeat in four days, after being unbeaten for their opening seven matches.

The Candystripes will next be in action at Oriel Park on Sunday against Dundalk.