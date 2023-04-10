Last updated on .From the section Football

International friendly: Scotland v Costa Rica Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 11 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba, text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland online

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is remaining coy over whether Caroline Weir or Claire Emslie will be captain against Costa Rica on Tuesday.

With usual skipper Rachel Corsie out injured, Emslie took the armband as she earned her 50th cap in Friday's fine 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

Asked if the winger would continue in the role, Losa said she and Weir continue to share the vice-captaincy.

"We will make a decision for tomorrow," the Spaniard said on Monday.

Friday's 1-0 victory in London came against the team ranked 10th in the world - their first such win against a top-10 side since 2019.

Now the Scots host another team who are heading for the World Cup finals, albeit one ranked 13 places below the hosts in 36th.

"There's good energy after getting a very good result against Australia," Martinez Losa said. "The girls are flying in training and the atmosphere is very good, so we are looking forward to a good performance at Hampden."

Scotland missed out on this year's finals in Australia and New Zealand after a disappointing home play-off defeat by Republic of Ireland, but the head coach insisted that result was a blip amid general progress for his side.

"For example, in our high pressing, I think we are world class at the moment," he suggested. "We were congratulated by all Australian staff for how difficult we made it for them."

Martinez Losa was happy that the game is being played at Hampden, even though the attendance is likely to be far less than the 52,000 capacity, as "it means everything" to his players to be at the national stadium.

World Cup-bound Costa Rica are looking to improve on Thursday's 2-1 defeat by 30th-ranked Poland in Lodz.

"We respect Costa Rica," Martinez Losa added. "They are a team who have qualified for the World Cup who are probably going to play a lot of counter-attacking football and they are very efficient.

"International football now in the women's game, every opponent can put you in difficulties."

What do we know about Costa Rica?

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Costa Rica have dropped from a high of 13 in the world in 2015, when Amelia Valverde Villalobos was appointed head coach, to their current 36.

They qualified for the World Cup by winning all four games in an initial qualifying group involving minnows Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guatemala, Curacao and US Virgin Islands before beating Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in one-off matches to finish behind Canada in their play-off section.

However, they have won only once in their 13 outings since and are six games without a victory since beating Philippines 2-1 at home in a November friendly.

Most of their squad are based in their homeland, with their most notable export being powerful midfielder Raquel Rodriguez, who helped Portland Thorns win the United States championship last season.

Priscila Chinchilla is well known to Scottish fans, the diminutive winger having spent just over two years with current Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City.

Meanwhile, forward Melissa Herrera is with French top-flight outfit Bordeaux.

The trio were heavily involved in Lodz on Thursday, with Chinchilla striking the inside of a post shortly before Poland took the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

When Chinchilla's volley from a Herrara cross was saved seven minutes later, Rodriguez followed up to celebrate her 100th cap with a 55th international goal - only for the Poles to score again on the break five minutes from the final whistle.