Sam Kerr was rested in Australia's shock 1-0 defeat by Scotland last week

England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to a humbling end as Sam Kerr helped Australia to victory in a friendly at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

The European champions were far from their best on a wet evening in west London and paid for it as Chelsea's Kerr scored and assisted for the visitors either side of half-time.

With less than four months to go until Australia co-host the World Cup, England's vulnerabilities were exposed and they were given the test they had wished for - though this time failed to pass it.

England's last defeat was against Canada in April 2021 under interim boss Hege Riise but they were pushed to the wire in Thursday's Finalissima with Brazil, needing a penalty shootout to win.

Kerr, returning to the Australia starting XI after being rested in their 1-0 defeat by Scotland last week, tormented England's defence throughout and pounced on a mistake by captain Leah Williamson for the opener.

She later floated in a deep cross for Charlotte Grant, whose powerful header from a long way out bounced unkindly off Williamson and past goalkeeper Mary Earps to cap off a frustrating evening for the Arsenal defender.

More to follow.