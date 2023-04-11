Match ends, England 0, Australia 2.
England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to a humbling end as Sam Kerr helped Australia to victory in a friendly at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.
The European champions were far from their best on a wet evening in west London and paid for it as Chelsea's Kerr scored and assisted for the visitors either side of half-time.
With less than four months to go until Australia co-host the World Cup, England's vulnerabilities were exposed and they were given the test they had wished for - though this time failed to pass it.
England's last defeat was against Canada in April 2021 under interim boss Hege Riise but they were pushed to the wire in Thursday's Finalissima with Brazil, needing a penalty shootout to win.
Kerr, returning to the Australia starting XI after being rested in their 1-0 defeat by Scotland last week, tormented England's defence throughout and pounced on a mistake by captain Leah Williamson for the opener.
She later floated in a deep cross for Charlotte Grant, whose powerful header from a long way out bounced unkindly off Williamson and past goalkeeper Mary Earps to cap off a frustrating evening for the Arsenal defender.
More to follow.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Earps
- 2Bronze
- 5Williamson
- 6Morgan
- 3CarterSubstituted forParkat 84'minutes
- 8Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 10TooneSubstituted forDalyat 60'minutes
- 7Kelly
- 9Russo
- 11HempSubstituted forJamesat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Le Tissier
- 13Roebuck
- 14Wubben-Moy
- 15Charles
- 16Nobbs
- 17James
- 18Coombs
- 19Daly
- 20Park
- 21Hampton
- 22Robinson
- 23Parker
Australia
Formation 4-4-2
- 18ArnoldBooked at 90mins
- 21Carpenter
- 29Hunt
- 4Polkinghorne
- 22Grant
- 16RasoBooked at 89minsSubstituted forNevinat 90+4'minutes
- 23Cooney-Cross
- 19Gorry
- 13YallopSubstituted forVineat 40'minutesSubstituted forWheelerat 86'minutes
- 11Fowler
- 20KerrSubstituted forChidiacat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Nevin
- 3Luik
- 5Vine
- 12Micah
- 24Crummer
- 25Siemsen
- 26Wheeler
- 27Chidiac
- 28Mathyssen-Whyman
- 30Sayer
- 31McNamara
- Referee:
- Natalie Simon
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 0, Australia 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Katrina Gorry (Australia).
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Courtney Nevin replaces Hayley Raso.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Alex Chidiac replaces Sam Kerr.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Kerr (Australia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Booking
Mackenzie Arnold (Australia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Katrina Gorry.
Booking
Hayley Raso (Australia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Clare Hunt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Park.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Park (England).
Post update
Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Clare Wheeler replaces Cortnee Vine because of an injury.
Comments
Join the conversation