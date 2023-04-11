Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
EnglandEngland0AustraliaAustralia2

England 0-2 Australia: Lionesses' unbeaten run ends as Sam Kerr shines

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Gtech Community Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments12

Australia celebrate
Sam Kerr was rested in Australia's shock 1-0 defeat by Scotland last week

England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to a humbling end as Sam Kerr helped Australia to victory in a friendly at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

The European champions were far from their best on a wet evening in west London and paid for it as Chelsea's Kerr scored and assisted for the visitors either side of half-time.

With less than four months to go until Australia co-host the World Cup, England's vulnerabilities were exposed and they were given the test they had wished for - though this time failed to pass it.

England's last defeat was against Canada in April 2021 under interim boss Hege Riise but they were pushed to the wire in Thursday's Finalissima with Brazil, needing a penalty shootout to win.

Kerr, returning to the Australia starting XI after being rested in their 1-0 defeat by Scotland last week, tormented England's defence throughout and pounced on a mistake by captain Leah Williamson for the opener.

She later floated in a deep cross for Charlotte Grant, whose powerful header from a long way out bounced unkindly off Williamson and past goalkeeper Mary Earps to cap off a frustrating evening for the Arsenal defender.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Williamson
  • 6Morgan
  • 3CarterSubstituted forParkat 84'minutes
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 10TooneSubstituted forDalyat 60'minutes
  • 7Kelly
  • 9Russo
  • 11HempSubstituted forJamesat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Le Tissier
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Charles
  • 16Nobbs
  • 17James
  • 18Coombs
  • 19Daly
  • 20Park
  • 21Hampton
  • 22Robinson
  • 23Parker

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18ArnoldBooked at 90mins
  • 21Carpenter
  • 29Hunt
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 22Grant
  • 16RasoBooked at 89minsSubstituted forNevinat 90+4'minutes
  • 23Cooney-Cross
  • 19Gorry
  • 13YallopSubstituted forVineat 40'minutesSubstituted forWheelerat 86'minutes
  • 11Fowler
  • 20KerrSubstituted forChidiacat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 5Vine
  • 12Micah
  • 24Crummer
  • 25Siemsen
  • 26Wheeler
  • 27Chidiac
  • 28Mathyssen-Whyman
  • 30Sayer
  • 31McNamara
Referee:
Natalie Simon

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamAustralia
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 0, Australia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 0, Australia 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Katrina Gorry (Australia).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Courtney Nevin replaces Hayley Raso.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Alex Chidiac replaces Sam Kerr.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sam Kerr (Australia).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  12. Booking

    Mackenzie Arnold (Australia) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Katrina Gorry.

  15. Booking

    Hayley Raso (Australia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Clare Hunt.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jessica Park.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Park (England).

  19. Post update

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Australia. Clare Wheeler replaces Cortnee Vine because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 21:45

    Australia parked the bus. But with 3 times the possession and shots, we should have won easily.

  • Comment posted by Bobby 2019, today at 21:45

    We're just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Walker, today at 21:44

    Sack Wiegman!

  • Comment posted by WilliamScottCouper, today at 21:44

    We're just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 21:44

    Of all the teams to lose against , the Aussies . Better now though than during World Cup . A few England heads dropped though . Kelly , Daly ,Bronze , Stanway ,James all showed their class

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 21:43

    That's a poor performance from our Lionesses BUT it's a good test to show what we need to improve on.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 21:42

    Wiegman wanted to be challenged. She certainly found one tonight.

