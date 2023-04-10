Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Steven Naismith has been on the coaching team working under Scotland head coach Steve Clarke

Former Scotland forward Steven Naismith is taking over as interim manager at Heart of Midlothian until the end of the season.

The Edinburgh club dismissed Robbie Neilson on Sunday following a run of six defeats in seven games.

Former Scotland forward Naismith will be assisted by coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy.

However, fellow former Scotland international Lee McCulloch, who had been co-assistant, has left Tynecastle.

Capped 51 times, former Rangers and Everton forward Naismith is also part of the Scotland backroom staff working under head coach Steve Clarke.

His first game in charge will be Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Easter Road, a venue where Hearts have not lost since 2018.

Hearts slipped to a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday, Aberdeen overtaking them into third place in the Scottish Premiership after Neilson's side suffered a 2-0 home loss to St Mirren.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told his club website: "Everyone connected with the club was bitterly disappointed with the outcome of Saturday's cinch Premiership match with St Mirren.

"We had all hoped that things would turn around, sooner rather than later, but results and performances over the past seven weeks have been unacceptable and there is no sugar coating that."

McKinlay said that the board had "found ourselves at a crossroads" and decided a change was needed to reignite their hopes of finishing third.

"I do not need to remind anyone just how pivotal a figure Robbie Neilson has been in this club's journey back to the top of Scottish football," he said.

"His commitment to Hearts has been unwavering and he deserves every plaudit for guiding us back into the top flight, to two Scottish Cup finals, to third place last season and into group stage European football.

"However, we simply could not ignore the results and performances."