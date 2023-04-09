Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts will hold talks on Monday to decide who will lead them into this weekend's Edinburgh derby against Hibs after parting company with manager Robbie Neilson. (Scotsman) external-link

Ubiquitous pundit Chris Sutton says Hearts' decision to sack Robbie Neilson with just seven games of the season remaining is "ridiculous". (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts held a 'players only' meeting inside the dressing room following Saturday's 2-0 loss to St Mirren - less than 24 hours before manager Robbie Neilson was sacked. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

"We have to finish the season as strong as possible," says Rangers skipper James Tavernier, who is "really confident in the team" for a Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic. (Football Scotland) external-link

Portuguese winger Jota says the silverware success at Celtic is down to the players' faith in manager Ange Postecoglou - and having a lot of fun. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic forward Kris Commons describes Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent as "empty jerseys" in a scathing account of their efforts in the Old Firm derby. (Daily Mail, print edition)

"The disappointment is real, we lost the game they didn't win it," was the social media message from Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell after Saturday's defeat at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is hopeful of having experienced defender Paul Hanlon available for next weekend's Edinburgh derby at home to Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former referee Mark Halsey reckons linesman Constantine Hatzidakis caught Andy Robertson with an elbow by accident after being grabbed by the Liverpool and Scotland defender but says the official "must be accountable" if it is deemed a deliberate action. (Scottish Sun) external-link