LeedsLeeds United1LiverpoolLiverpool6

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool: Reds claim first win in five games to boost European hopes

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport

Cody Gakpo taps Liverpool into the lead at Leeds
Cody Gakpo scored his fifth goal for Liverpool since joining the club in January

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both scored twice as Liverpool claimed a first league win in five games by inflicting a second successive home hammering on Leeds United, who remain mired deep in the relegation battle.

The Reds had not won since putting seven unanswered goals past Manchester United at the start of March but after a slow start they ruthlessly dismantled Javi Gracia's hapless side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold used an arm to control the ball but neither the referee or VAR felt it worthy of penalising before he drove forward to set up Cody Gakpo for the opener.

Salah doubled his side's lead soon after, firing in from an angle to put the visitors in control.

Leeds were given hope after the break when Luis Sinisterra dispossessed ponderous Ibrahima Konate and cleverly chipped the ball beyond Alisson.

However, Liverpool quickly responded through Jota's neat finish as the Portugal forward notched his first goal since April 2022.

After seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Salah then slotted home his second at the end of a superb move to put the game to bed before Jota grabbed his own second when he steered in a Jordan Henderson cross.

Substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout with a neat side-foot finish against a shambolic Whites side, who conceded five last weekend at home to Crystal Palace and now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

On an encouraging night for the visitors, there was also a return to action for Luis Diaz as the Colombia winger made his first appearance since October as a late substitute.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain eighth in the Premier League table, a point behind seventh-placed Brighton and two shy of Aston Villa in sixth.

Reds retain ruthless streak

Both teams will be happy to see the back of the 2022-23 season, but while Leeds' campaign may still tip into the misery of relegation, Liverpool could yet salvage something from the wreckage.

There have been some highlights from their campaign - notably the seven goals scored against Manchester United - but this season has been largely a struggle, with injuries and lack of form affecting key players and new recruits taking time to familiarise themselves with the club.

Life has been especially tough on the road, with Monday's win just their fourth away from Anfield all season.

They remain well short of the remarkable consistency they produced for numerous seasons under Klopp, but they demonstrably retain the ability to be ruthless when given a sniff of opposition weakness.

Gakpo's opener was perhaps controversial but it was also clinical as Alexander-Arnold exploited the space left by the dispossessed Firpo and found his team-mate superbly.

They were equally quick to take advantage four minutes later, when the ball was again won in Leeds territory and Salah was teed up to fire in a superb finish.

The third, fourth and fifth goals were no less clinical thanks to some slick passing and brilliant finishing from Jota and Salah, who now has nine goals against the Whites in his Liverpool career.

The Reds, who were much more like the hard-running side witnessed in recent seasons, had only seven shots on target in the game.

Klopp's side is facing its first finish outside the top four in seven seasons, and with Aston Villa and Brighton in superb form above them, the very real prospect of no European football at all for the first time since 2016-17.

There is work to be done and summer signings will inevitably be made, but reports of their demise are perhaps a little exaggerated.

Leeds began this campaign with assurances from their owner Andrea Radrizzani that having come perilously close to relegation last May, a repeat 12 months later was "impossible".

With May rapidly approaching again, here the Whites are once more, two points above the bottom three with back-to-back home embarrassments and seven stressful games to go.

Having suffered a demoralising second-half demolition at the hands of Palace in their previous game, this result could be terminal to their confidence.

For 35 minutes, their tactic to contain and counter-attack worked reasonably well but, having suffered a setback with the opener, they were unable to regather themselves.

There was a bit of fight in the second half thanks to Sinisterra's dogged determination and cute finish but as against Palace, once the floodgates opened, they were unable to shut them again.

With all four of the sides below them in the table losing at the weekend, Leeds have not slipped any further into trouble. But their goal difference has now taken a battering thanks to the first occasion they have conceded five or more goals in successive games in their history.

A rally is needed, with upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth potentially the key to their fate.

Player of the match

Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

with an average of 8.18

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5Koch
  • 21Struijk
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 8Roca
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forGnontoat 77'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forRutterat 66'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forForshawat 77'minutes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forSummervilleat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 4Forshaw
  • 6Cooper
  • 10Summerville
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 29Gnonto
  • 39Wöber
  • 42Greenwood

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 81'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 85'minutes
  • 17Jones
  • 11SalahSubstituted forNúñezat 81'minutes
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forFirminoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
36,657

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6.

  3. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

  10. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Thiago replaces Fabinho.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Mohamed Salah.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Díaz replaces Cody Gakpo.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 17th April 2023

