Cody Gakpo scored his fifth goal for Liverpool since joining the club in January

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both scored twice as Liverpool claimed a first league win in five games by inflicting a second successive home hammering on Leeds United, who remain mired deep in the relegation battle.

The Reds had not won since putting seven unanswered goals past Manchester United at the start of March but after a slow start they ruthlessly dismantled Javi Gracia's hapless side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold used an arm to control the ball but neither the referee or VAR felt it worthy of penalising before he drove forward to set up Cody Gakpo for the opener.

Salah doubled his side's lead soon after, firing in from an angle to put the visitors in control.

Leeds were given hope after the break when Luis Sinisterra dispossessed ponderous Ibrahima Konate and cleverly chipped the ball beyond Alisson.

However, Liverpool quickly responded through Jota's neat finish as the Portugal forward notched his first goal since April 2022.

After seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Salah then slotted home his second at the end of a superb move to put the game to bed before Jota grabbed his own second when he steered in a Jordan Henderson cross.

Substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout with a neat side-foot finish against a shambolic Whites side, who conceded five last weekend at home to Crystal Palace and now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

On an encouraging night for the visitors, there was also a return to action for Luis Diaz as the Colombia winger made his first appearance since October as a late substitute.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain eighth in the Premier League table, a point behind seventh-placed Brighton and two shy of Aston Villa in sixth.

Reds retain ruthless streak

Both teams will be happy to see the back of the 2022-23 season, but while Leeds' campaign may still tip into the misery of relegation, Liverpool could yet salvage something from the wreckage.

There have been some highlights from their campaign - notably the seven goals scored against Manchester United - but this season has been largely a struggle, with injuries and lack of form affecting key players and new recruits taking time to familiarise themselves with the club.

Life has been especially tough on the road, with Monday's win just their fourth away from Anfield all season.

They remain well short of the remarkable consistency they produced for numerous seasons under Klopp, but they demonstrably retain the ability to be ruthless when given a sniff of opposition weakness.

Gakpo's opener was perhaps controversial but it was also clinical as Alexander-Arnold exploited the space left by the dispossessed Firpo and found his team-mate superbly.

They were equally quick to take advantage four minutes later, when the ball was again won in Leeds territory and Salah was teed up to fire in a superb finish.

The third, fourth and fifth goals were no less clinical thanks to some slick passing and brilliant finishing from Jota and Salah, who now has nine goals against the Whites in his Liverpool career.

The Reds, who were much more like the hard-running side witnessed in recent seasons, had only seven shots on target in the game.

Klopp's side is facing its first finish outside the top four in seven seasons, and with Aston Villa and Brighton in superb form above them, the very real prospect of no European football at all for the first time since 2016-17.

There is work to be done and summer signings will inevitably be made, but reports of their demise are perhaps a little exaggerated.

Leeds began this campaign with assurances from their owner Andrea Radrizzani that having come perilously close to relegation last May, a repeat 12 months later was "impossible".

With May rapidly approaching again, here the Whites are once more, two points above the bottom three with back-to-back home embarrassments and seven stressful games to go.

Having suffered a demoralising second-half demolition at the hands of Palace in their previous game, this result could be terminal to their confidence.

For 35 minutes, their tactic to contain and counter-attack worked reasonably well but, having suffered a setback with the opener, they were unable to regather themselves.

There was a bit of fight in the second half thanks to Sinisterra's dogged determination and cute finish but as against Palace, once the floodgates opened, they were unable to shut them again.

With all four of the sides below them in the table losing at the weekend, Leeds have not slipped any further into trouble. But their goal difference has now taken a battering thanks to the first occasion they have conceded five or more goals in successive games in their history.

A rally is needed, with upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth potentially the key to their fate.

Player of the match Mohamed Salah

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Leeds United Avg Squad number 23 Player name Sinisterra Average rating 4.35 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 3.95 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 3.68 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 3.67 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 3.62 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 3.59 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 3.50 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 3.41 Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 3.39 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 3.36 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 3.25 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 3.24 Squad number 28 Player name McKennie Average rating 3.17 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 3.17 Squad number 24 Player name Rutter Average rating 2.78 Liverpool Avg Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.18 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.94 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 7.84 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.76 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 7.49 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 7.48 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.28 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.27 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.16 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.07 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.05 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 7.03 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 6.91 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 6.83 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 6.79 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 6.77

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 25 Kristensen 5 Koch 21 Struijk 3 Firpo 28 McKennie 8 Roca 11 Harrison 7 Aaronson 23 Sinisterra 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

25 Kristensen

5 Koch

21 Struijk

3 Firpo

28 McKennie

8 Roca

11 Harrison Substituted for Gnonto at 77' minutes

7 Aaronson Substituted for Rutter at 66' minutes

23 Sinisterra Substituted for Forshaw at 77' minutes

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Summerville at 66' minutes Substitutes 2 Ayling

4 Forshaw

6 Cooper

10 Summerville

22 Robles

24 Rutter

29 Gnonto

39 Wöber

42 Greenwood Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 20 Jota 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson Substituted for Milner at 81' minutes

3 Fabinho Booked at 42mins Substituted for Thiago Alcántara at 85' minutes

17 Jones

11 Salah Substituted for Núñez at 81' minutes

18 Gakpo Substituted for Díaz at 81' minutes

20 Jota Substituted for Firmino at 82' minutes Substitutes 6 Thiago Alcántara

7 Milner

9 Firmino

19 Elliott

21 Tsimikas

23 Díaz

27 Núñez

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 36,657 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6. Post update Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United). Post update Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz. Post update Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo. Post update James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United). Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Thiago replaces Fabinho. Post update Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville. Post update Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Post update Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Mohamed Salah. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Díaz replaces Cody Gakpo. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward