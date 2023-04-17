Match ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6.
Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both scored twice as Liverpool claimed a first league win in five games by inflicting a second successive home hammering on Leeds United, who remain mired deep in the relegation battle.
The Reds had not won since putting seven unanswered goals past Manchester United at the start of March but after a slow start they ruthlessly dismantled Javi Gracia's hapless side.
Trent Alexander-Arnold used an arm to control the ball but neither the referee or VAR felt it worthy of penalising before he drove forward to set up Cody Gakpo for the opener.
Salah doubled his side's lead soon after, firing in from an angle to put the visitors in control.
Leeds were given hope after the break when Luis Sinisterra dispossessed ponderous Ibrahima Konate and cleverly chipped the ball beyond Alisson.
However, Liverpool quickly responded through Jota's neat finish as the Portugal forward notched his first goal since April 2022.
After seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Salah then slotted home his second at the end of a superb move to put the game to bed before Jota grabbed his own second when he steered in a Jordan Henderson cross.
Substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout with a neat side-foot finish against a shambolic Whites side, who conceded five last weekend at home to Crystal Palace and now have the worst defensive record in the Premier League.
On an encouraging night for the visitors, there was also a return to action for Luis Diaz as the Colombia winger made his first appearance since October as a late substitute.
Jurgen Klopp's side remain eighth in the Premier League table, a point behind seventh-placed Brighton and two shy of Aston Villa in sixth.
- What did you make of that Leeds display? Have your say
- Send us your comments on Liverpool's performance
Reds retain ruthless streak
Both teams will be happy to see the back of the 2022-23 season, but while Leeds' campaign may still tip into the misery of relegation, Liverpool could yet salvage something from the wreckage.
There have been some highlights from their campaign - notably the seven goals scored against Manchester United - but this season has been largely a struggle, with injuries and lack of form affecting key players and new recruits taking time to familiarise themselves with the club.
Life has been especially tough on the road, with Monday's win just their fourth away from Anfield all season.
They remain well short of the remarkable consistency they produced for numerous seasons under Klopp, but they demonstrably retain the ability to be ruthless when given a sniff of opposition weakness.
Gakpo's opener was perhaps controversial but it was also clinical as Alexander-Arnold exploited the space left by the dispossessed Firpo and found his team-mate superbly.
They were equally quick to take advantage four minutes later, when the ball was again won in Leeds territory and Salah was teed up to fire in a superb finish.
The third, fourth and fifth goals were no less clinical thanks to some slick passing and brilliant finishing from Jota and Salah, who now has nine goals against the Whites in his Liverpool career.
The Reds, who were much more like the hard-running side witnessed in recent seasons, had only seven shots on target in the game.
Klopp's side is facing its first finish outside the top four in seven seasons, and with Aston Villa and Brighton in superb form above them, the very real prospect of no European football at all for the first time since 2016-17.
There is work to be done and summer signings will inevitably be made, but reports of their demise are perhaps a little exaggerated.
Leeds began this campaign with assurances from their owner Andrea Radrizzani that having come perilously close to relegation last May, a repeat 12 months later was "impossible".
With May rapidly approaching again, here the Whites are once more, two points above the bottom three with back-to-back home embarrassments and seven stressful games to go.
Having suffered a demoralising second-half demolition at the hands of Palace in their previous game, this result could be terminal to their confidence.
For 35 minutes, their tactic to contain and counter-attack worked reasonably well but, having suffered a setback with the opener, they were unable to regather themselves.
There was a bit of fight in the second half thanks to Sinisterra's dogged determination and cute finish but as against Palace, once the floodgates opened, they were unable to shut them again.
With all four of the sides below them in the table losing at the weekend, Leeds have not slipped any further into trouble. But their goal difference has now taken a battering thanks to the first occasion they have conceded five or more goals in successive games in their history.
A rally is needed, with upcoming fixtures against Fulham, Leicester and Bournemouth potentially the key to their fate.
Player of the match
Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
3.41
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number24Player nameRutterAverage rating
2.78
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
6.77
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25Kristensen
- 5Koch
- 21Struijk
- 3Firpo
- 28McKennie
- 8Roca
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forGnontoat 77'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forRutterat 66'minutes
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forForshawat 77'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forSummervilleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 4Forshaw
- 6Cooper
- 10Summerville
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 29Gnonto
- 39Wöber
- 42Greenwood
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 81'minutes
- 3FabinhoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 85'minutes
- 17Jones
- 11SalahSubstituted forNúñezat 81'minutes
- 18GakpoSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forFirminoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 27Núñez
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 36,657
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6.
Post update
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Curtis Jones with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Liverpool 6. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Junior Firpo.
Post update
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Thiago replaces Fabinho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marc Roca (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Luis Díaz replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment