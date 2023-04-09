Close menu

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: 'Don't anger Anfield' - Gunners cede significant control in title race

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Anfield

Arsenal failed to follow the law of what Mikel Arteta described as the "jungle" of Anfield as his side ceded significant control in the Premier League title race in a thrilling draw at Liverpool.

The Gunners boss' attempts to familiarise his players with Anfield's hostile environment included making his players train with the strains of the Liverpool anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as a backing track to training sessions last season.

That all went awry when Arteta got involved in a touchline spat with opposite number Jurgen Klopp with the scoreline goalless, Liverpool and Anfield then exploding in fury and Arsenal crashing to a 4-0 loss.

So the rules were clear when they arrived at Anfield hoping to restore an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Do not make Liverpool angry. Do not make Anfield angry.

It was all sweet and serene for Arteta's side as they led 2-0 with half-time approaching, goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus a fair reflection of an outstanding display up to that point. Liverpool were downtrodden and the only noise at Anfield came from joyous Arsenal fans and the sound of frustration from the Kop.

And then Granit Xhaka foolishly forgot all the lessons, got involved in a totally needless flashpoint with Trent Alexander-Arnold, enraging Liverpool's players and - just as significantly - Anfield, as it suddenly became the sort of frenzied bearpit this stadium and this crowd feeds off.

Do not poke the bear in the bearpit. Except Xhaka did, with inevitable results.

Mohamed Salah's goal three minutes before half-time set up a second-half siege and what looked like three points for Arsenal became one after Roberto Firmino's late equaliser, and could easily have been none after a frantic finale.

Salah missed the chance to equalise when he failed to hit the target with a penalty for the second time in succession after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota.

Suddenly it was Arsenal hanging on, needing to show the resolve they have demonstrated so often this season, to withstand the pressure as volume levels rose.

The visitors' keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who had kept his team level with a save from Darwin Nunez when he was clean through, was a heroic figure in the closing moments as he produced a magnificent fingertip save from Salah then miraculously kept out Ibrahima Konate's bundled effort from virtually on the goalline in the dying seconds. Salah even missed a great chance at the far post as Liverpool pushed for victory.

It ended 2-2 and now Manchester City have it in their own hands to win the title; six points behind the leaders with a game in hand and a home match against them to come.

Arsenal have endured such unrelenting misery in recent years at Liverpool, where they have not won since 2012, that they may have accepted a point before kick-off even with their outstanding form, but there was pain etched on faces as Firmino rose to head home.

So was this one point gained or two lost?

The answer can only come at the end of the season but there must be a level of disappointment for Arsenal at having a 2-0 lead, and complete command, only to end with just a point.

And there is no doubt Xhaka's intervention changed the atmosphere and led to an overall loss of the away side's discipline for a few crucial minutes before half-time. It could have all been so different had they gone in with the full advantage rather than a reduced one.

If Liverpool needed any further firing up, it came from the most unlikely source as referee's assistant Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson as the teams went off at half-time. It was a remarkable incident and is already under review from the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL).

Once the dust settles on this incident-packed encounter, there was still so much to admire about Arsenal's performance as they cruised around Anfield as smooth as silk for the first 40 minutes, previous nightmares here seemingly banished from the memory.

Martinelli took full toll on Alexander-Arnold's defensive frailties while Virgil van Dijk again looked nothing like the imperious central defender who had such a hold on attackers in his pomp.

There is no doubt, however, that this felt like Arsenal allowing a psychologically huge win to get away from them, such was their vast superiority in the first half, while Arteta's late introduction of defender Jakub Kiwior into this Anfield hothouse in place of captain Martin Odegaard raised a few eyebrows.

Arteta's side have shown an ability to regroup from any perceived setbacks this season, showing a character and resilience many have doubted in the past and ultimately this was a game they could have lost, which would have been a devastating blow.

Ramsdale took the acclaim from Arsenal's fans, relieved at surviving with a point, after the final whistle.

The Gunners still have that game at Manchester City as well as a testing trip to Newcastle United to come - and now they must hope the manner in which they squandered a position of such authority at Anfield does not come back to haunt them.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 21:43

    Say what you want about Phil, he does know how to write sensationalist drivel.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:19

      eric replied:
      Can we not have carragher and Neville comentating on another match,

  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 21:44

    By "ceding" you are assuming Manchester City win their game in hand AND beat Arsenal. If Arsenal draw or beat Manchester City they remain in charge of their own destiny!

    • Reply posted by Waterfalls, today at 21:49

      Waterfalls replied:
      I know lol. A draw with Liverpool away is hardly the apocalypse.

  • Comment posted by Dragonfire73, today at 21:53

    As a neutral, gotta say, the league has been brill this year, past Easter and we don't know who's going down or who's favourite for champions 😊 great for the neutrals 👍

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:37

      bushwacker replied:
      Good post.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 22:04

    Hope nothing happens to the linesman. About time players learned it doesn't matter how much money you make you can't go around putting your hands on people. Self defence

    • Reply posted by nj, today at 22:13

      nj replied:
      Exactly, Robertson approached him in an aggressive manner and the linesman was right to respond . Dont forget the Fulham players push on the ref a few weeks ago. Keanes also right- robertsons one whiney obnoxious character and thats coming from a scotland fan

  • Comment posted by Ice_Machine_, today at 21:45

    Or ‘Arsenal show character to earn a valuable away point at Anfield.’

    • Reply posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 21:50

      Beloved light panacea for twisted dark replied:
      From 2 goals up 🤣
      When other teams lose leads it's bottling according to goons keep up

  • Comment posted by Jor72, today at 21:49

    VvD and Salah were trying their best to help the Gooners today but the rest of the squad weren't listening.

    • Reply posted by Teras, today at 21:56

      Teras replied:
      ✔️

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 21:41

    Hardly ceded the title, slightly premature from our glorious bbc

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 23:11

      Araucaria replied:
      ceded 'significant control' it says.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 21:52

    Given the quality of the officiating today, getting a point at Anfield is a big achievement.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 22:29

      David replied:
      Yes, it must be different for everyone else except Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 22:03

    The bear is 7th.... what a load of tosh.

    • Reply posted by tom, today at 22:46

      tom replied:
      Calamity cakes init !

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:08

    West ham could decide this title next sunday....OK i'll get my coat. ⚒️

    • Reply posted by prholbrook, today at 22:13

      prholbrook replied:
      More likely a straight jacket lol

  • Comment posted by HCMATCHLESS, today at 22:09

    Phil McNulty, We want to read a proper balanced and accurate report of the game not more evidence of Your obsession with Manchester and pandering to fortress Anfield.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:19

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      He's an Everton fan. What on earth are you talking about?

  • Comment posted by Steve H, today at 23:08

    If any LiVARpool fan ever moans about Bruno Fernandes going on at the referees watch the match today. Jordan Henderson is certainly Kettle and pot come to mind! Disgraceful.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 23:42

      Dan replied:
      Arsenal players are still at angield rolling around now

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 22:14

    Arsenal have been underdogs all season and still are but I wouldn't write them off yet, Good game today from a Neutral's point of view.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 22:42

    I'm by no means Granit Xhaka's biggest fan - I've criticised him often enough - but to level criticism at him when Liverpool targeted him and where Trent Alexander-Arnold was far more guilty of wrongdoing in that spat than Xhaka seems very misplaced

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 22:50

      GunnerStorm replied:
      Liverpool would have come out all guns blazing anyway, Xhaka just showed he's human like anyone else. Pointless criticism I agree.

  • Comment posted by BACKPASSage, today at 22:10

    Yogi bear more like

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 22:19

      wolf359 replied:
      Let's hope they don't make a Boo Boo.

  • Comment posted by BACKPASSage, today at 22:19

    Headline should have been "Don't anger the linesman" 💪

  • Comment posted by Malika, today at 22:16

    A sporadically great game - in between Arsenal's tactical time wasting "injuries" breaking the Liverpool flow of play and the egregious refereeing. Surely a penalty should have been awarded to Liverpool in the game's dying minutes when Salah was literally wrestled to the ground just feet from the Arsenal goal.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 22:31

      big nolte replied:
      It was a dive and I'm a liverpool man

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 21:53

    If Arsenal win all their remaining games they are Champions...I.don't call that ceding.

    • Reply posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 21:58

      Beloved light panacea for twisted dark replied:
      But if City win all theirs (which is far more likely) then they are Champions.
      Arsenal will most likely struggle at City and at Newcastle.
      Bookies have City odds on for a reason.

  • Comment posted by Lordluca, today at 22:25

    Chelsea will decide who wins the title, they play Arsenal and Man City. Not by beating either of them, but by both Arsenal & City dramatically improving their goal differences!

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 21:58

    It still feels like a point gained but it may not be enough in the end. I still think City will beat Arsenal but both sides will drop points sometlwhere else

