Struggling Leicester will have a new manager in charge on Saturday - but he faces a daunting task in his first game.

"Poor old Dean Smith," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton before the Foxes' visit to Etihad Stadium.

"He has got an impossible job, to try to take on Manchester City at this moment in time - they were absolutely brilliant against Bayern Munich on Tuesday."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he is up against Jack Jones, frontman with Welsh indie band Trampolene.

Their latest album, Rules of Love & War was released last month and they are currently touring the UK.

Trampolene formed in Swansea in 2014. Jones (centre) also moonlights as lead guitarist in Pete Doherty's touring band, The Puta Madres, and is a spoken word poet who was the subject of a 2019 BBC Radio 4 documentary called 'Another Swansea Poet'

Jones is a lifelong fan of Swansea, his hometown team, but admits he has a soft spot for a Premier League side too.

He told BBC Sport: "My dad is from Southampton and I didn't see him much when I was growing up - and the only time I did was when he took me to Saints games.

"They are not doing too well at the moment but I don't see relegation as the end of the world - then again I don't mind too much about Swansea not being in the Premier League either.

"I know everyone is like 'oh no, the Championship' but I love it down there. it is such a mad league, like a real football fans' league.

"It feels like anything could happen every week, and anyone can get promoted or relegated. It's impossible to predict anything, really."

Despite taking 10 points from their past four games, Swansea have left it a little late for a promotion push this time around - they are 14th, nine points off the play-off places with five games remaining, and it appears their five-year wait for a return to the top flight is set to continue.

"I was still hopeful we could challenge before the World Cup but we fell away a bit after that," Jones added. "I still really like our manager, Russell Martin, though. I just hope we back him and give him some money.

"The story of how we went from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League in 10 years from 2001 to 2011 was incredible, but it does not feel as if we are far away from getting back up there from where we are now.

"We just need to show a bit more ambition. Every time we get a decent crop of players, they seem to get sold and it is hard to build anything when that keeps happening.

"Joel Piroe is scoring all our goals at the moment - he slams them in. He's not the fastest, but he is somehow just amazing at scoring - I just hope we can keep hold of him for a bit longer."

Premier League - week 31 When? Result Sutton Jack SATURDAY, 15 APRIL Aston Villa v Newcastle x-x 1-2 2-2 Chelsea v Brighton x-x 1-2 2-1 Everton v Fulham x-x 1-0 1-1 Southampton v Crystal Palace x-x 1-1 3-2 Tottenham v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 1-0 Wolves v Brentford x-x 1-1 1-1 Man City v Leicester x-x 3-0 2-0 SUNDAY, 16 APRIL West Ham v Arsenal x-x 0-2 1-0 Nott'm Forest v Man Utd x-x 1-1 2-1 MONDAY, 17 APRIL Leeds v Liverpool x-x 1-1 3-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY, 15 APRIL

Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30 BST)

Both of these teams are in such good form - Aston Villa have won their past four games, while Newcastle are on a run of five wins in a row.

The obvious result is a draw, but I am actually going to keep on backing Newcastle because I was really impressed with their second-half display at Brentford last week.

I really admire what Unai Emery has done at Villa too, and they have enough firepower to cause the Magpies problems here but I just feel like Newcastle's quality will edge it.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Jack's prediction: This is a good one to start with, and I am going to go for some goals for Match of the Day. Newcastle are formidable but Emery is doing brilliantly - Villa feels like the perfect club for him - and he'll find a way to get something here. 2-2

Chelsea v Brighton

I was in Madrid with BBC Radio 5 live in midweek to cover Chelsea, who have not scored a goal in any of their past four games. Their drought has now lasted more than six hours in total.

The way Brighton play might suit Chelsea in some respects - the Blues had a couple of early chances against Real on the counter-attack - but I don't really know what system Frank Lampard will try this time.

Lampard used a back four in last weekend's defeat by Wolves in his first game back in charge, but went with a back three in the Champions League. Whichever way he has played, it hasn't worked because they haven't found the net.

Everyone viewed Lampard's appointment as short-term, just until the end of the season, but I am sure he harboured hopes of doing enough to get it permanently - and this been the worst possible start for him.

He needs a couple of of big results, and quickly, if he is going to turn things around but this is going to be a difficult game for Chelsea to get anything from.

Brighton will quite rightly be smarting from the manner of their defeat by Tottenham last week and the wrong decisions that went against them.

The Seagulls have one way of playing, and they are a brilliant team to watch. They deserved so much more against Spurs, but I have a feeling they will get their rewards this week.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Jack's prediction: This is a tasty one - the Graham Potter derby between his two most recent clubs. I am sure our old manager will be watching it, somewhere. Form-wise, everything about this one screams a Brighton win but I am going to ignore that and go with Chelsea. 2-1

Everton v Fulham

Fulham seem to be the Premier League team who have gone on holiday, and they have now lost four games in a row. Their manager Marco Silva will have a bit of a point to prove at Goodison Park after the way things went for him during his time there, but whether his players will turn up is another matter.

This is such a big game for Everton, though. I feel like they have to win it if they are going to stay up.

I thought the Toffees' performance in their defeat by Manchester United last time out was pretty weak but home is where it has to happen for Sean Dyche's side and I think things will go their way this weekend.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Jack's prediction: Everton need a win but they won't get it. 1-1

Southampton v Crystal Palace

This is quite a tricky one to call, because it is a must-win game for Southampton - they are that stage now where they are getting desperate.

Palace are 12th, with 33 points from 30 games

Crystal Palace, in contrast, have turned a corner with two wins out of two under Roy Hodgson and have put a bit of distance between themselves and the bottom three.

I'm not taking anything away from Roy, who I think is a brilliant coach and has made an instant impact, but I suspect they would have been absolutely fine if Patrick Vieira had remained in charge.

I was mocked for my relegation 'worryometer' when I spoke about it on 5 live, but I was never really concerned about Palace going down, just because they were about to start this run of playing all the teams below them.

They beat Leicester late on and ended up running away with things in the second half against Leeds last week. That was a very strange game because Leeds had started it so well and Palace normally don't score five goals in a month - but they managed that in just over 45 minutes at Elland Road.

Three wins out of three would be an absolute dream start for Roy but because Saints are so desperate for a victory I can see this one ending up in a draw. It could get a bit nervy at St Mary's Stadium towards the end because Southampton really cannot afford to lose this one.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jack's prediction: I was there when Matthew Le Tissier scored the last-ever goal at The Dell and I still keep an eye on them now. I'm not old enough to remember the wonder goals he scored earlier in his career but I love watching them on YouTube - it's like he was on a different planet to everyone else. Saints are struggling for goals at the moment but I am going to go for something a bit special happening here. I wasn't sure whether to go with my heart or my head but I think it's obvious which one won out when you see the score I have gone for. 3-2

Tottenham v Bournemouth

I know I have still only had Bournemouth down to win one game all season but they continue to really impress me.

The Cherries fully deserved their 1-0 victory at Leicester last week and they could easily have won by an even bigger margin.

The Foxes are in a mess at the moment but the Cherries are well organised and they are scrapping for everything. They have got a bit about them too - Philip Billing is having an outstanding season in midfield, and has scored some big goals.

I really don't know what to make of Tottenham, though. I thought they would lose to Brighton last week, and they really should have lost - but they got away with it in a big way.

My gut is telling me that Bournemouth are capable of getting something here, but then Spurs do have Harry Kane and they are still in the hunt for a Champions League place too. They will probably find a way of winning this one, even if they don't deserve it.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Jack's prediction: A really boring 1-0 win for Spurs.

Wolves v Brentford

Brentford are on a run of four games without a win but I don't feel like they have lost any of their focus or suddenly become a soft touch - they actually played really well in the first half of their defeat by Newcastle last week.

It's important this little blip does not last much longer, though. I think Bees boss Thomas Frank will be determined that they end the season strongly because if they ease up then it could take the shine off what has been an excellent campaign.

A few people, myself included, were not sure how they would get on in their second season in the top flight - especially without Christian Eriksen who was so influential in the way they finished their first one - but they have been a revelation. They've never looked in any danger whatsoever of going down.

Wolves have had a much more difficult campaign, although they have now got a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

They scored a brilliant goal to beat Chelsea last week but they are still not free-flowing when they attack. I don't see that changing, and I think they will do just enough to avoid defeat here.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jack's prediction: This is going to be a very tight game. 1-1

Man City v Leicester City (17:30)

Norwich were fifth in the Championship when they sacked Dean Smith at Christmas. He got a hard time of it from their fans when I don't think he necessarily deserved all the criticism he was getting.

His first task at Leicester is to try to make them more resilient but they are going to have to wait at least a week for that to happen - yes, they have some talented players but I just cannot see them living with Manchester City.

The title is in Manchester City's hands now - well, as much as it is in Arsenal's hands too - but the defending champions cannot afford any slip-ups from here.

It will be interesting to see what sort of team Pep Guardiola puts out, with the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final to come on Wednesday, but they have a decent cushion from Tuesday and that takes the pressure off them a bit.

I don't think they have much to worry about on Saturday, either. With the way Pep's side are playing, I can only see one outcome, which is a comfortable home win.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Jack's prediction: How many hat-tricks is Erling Haaland going to score in this game!? I am actually going to be quite sensible here and go for a solid 2-0. Surely Haaland cannot keep scoring hat-tricks, can he?

SUNDAY, 16 APRIL

West Ham v Arsenal (14:00)

Arsenal need to bounce back here after what happened to them at Anfield.

I can see why their draw against Liverpool is viewed by some as being a good point gained, especially because of Aaron's Ramsdale brilliant save to deny the Reds at the end - it could have been worse for Mikel Arteta's side.

But I know how I felt as a player when we led 2-0 in games and let it slip, and it will have felt like a defeat for the Gunners.

That Granit Xhaka moment, where he clashed with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the first half and got the Anfield crowd going, turned out to be costly. I do feel for Xhaka a bit but, at the end of the season, when people look back at the pivotal moments in the title race, that could well be one of them.

So, the way the leaders react is going to be fascinating. The wheels could have come off when they lost to Manchester City in February but they responded with seven successive wins.

Nothing less than a win will do for them here either, and I think they will get it.

West Ham got a really vital victory over Fulham last week and they are still desperate for points so they will give everything here - but Arsenal should be too good for them.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Jack's prediction: I am going for a bit of a shock here. I don't think Arsenal are going to fall apart or anything that dramatic, but this is a London derby and it is going to be hard for them even though the Hammers are down at the bottom of the table. I would love Arsenal to put up a fight and take the title race to the last game, but that's a big ask - City just look in ridiculous form at the moment, and they have a really good chance of winning the Treble. 1-0

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd (16:30)

This feels like a huge game for Nottingham Forest, who have not won in nine games and are in the bottom three. I am starting to really fear for them.

I keep on saying it but Forest's terrible away form means they rely so heavily on picking up points at the City Ground and they are under pressure to keep doing that, whoever they face there.

That makes this game a really interesting one, because Manchester United also need to win it and their away form is not exactly convincing either.

The return of Casemiro from suspension is a big boost for Erik ten Hag's side but they are going to miss Marcus Rashford while he is out injured and being in the Europa League has left their squad at full stretch. Because of that, I'm going for a draw.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jack's prediction: I think Brennan Johnson is brilliant for Forest but people are comparing him to Gareth Bale for Wales and he's nowhere near that level yet. Johnson is fast and skilful but he hasn't got Bale's finesse - very few players have. Let's go for him to make the difference for Forest here though! 2-1

MONDAY, 17 APRIL

Leeds v Liverpool (20:00)

This is just impossible to call. Which Leeds side will turn up, and for how long... and what kind of performance do we get from Liverpool this time?

Leeds were actually really good in the first half against Crystal Palace last week but they completely collapsed after the break. Liverpool kind of did the opposite against Arsenal, making such a poor start before fighting back. I really don't understand why it took the Xhaka incident to fire them up and get them playing with the right intensity.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled on the road this season, particularly against teams in the bottom half of the table but you have to consider what damage that heavy Palace defeat has done to Leeds' confidence at Elland Road. They need to show they are not as fragile as they appear.

Liverpool's defence and midfield has been a long way below their best this season, but their attack has still been a handful - so surely Leeds won't keep them out.

Equally, you just don't know what you are going to get from the Reds defensively at the moment - I don't see them keeping a clean sheet either, even against a team who seem to waste a lot of chances.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Jack's prediction: I just cannot get my head around what's happened to Liverpool. It is like Klopp has just run the team into the ground and they have got nothing left. Leeds are an odd side too, so I think anything could happen. It's a Monday night game, under the floodlights, so let's try something a little bit ridiculous. Why not? 3-3

Chris Sutton and Jack Jones were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League fixtures, Sutton got four correct results from 10 matches, including two exact scores, giving him a total of 100 points.

He was up against Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party - Joelah also got four correct results but with one exact score for a total of 70 points, while Keke got eight correct results with two exact scores for a total of 140 points.

Guest leaderboard Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria 230 Keke from 1Xtra 140 Gaz Coombes 120 Ali Bruce-Ball, Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey, Jack Rowan 110 Liam Fray of The Courteeners 100 Editors bassist Russell Leetch 80 Chris Sutton (average after 30 weeks) 70 Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Corey Deshon, Joelah from 1Xtra, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Aaron Moorhead, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 AntsLive, Ronnie Huxford from Those Damn Crows, Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Ryan Porteous 60 Justin Benson, Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map, Chesney Hawkes, Maulo 50 Blake Bowman, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Jessica McHale, Olivia Chomczuk, Casper van Dien, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, DMAS'S frontman Tommy O'Dell, Oli Shasha from FEET, Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani 30 Juice Menace, DJ Schak, Patrick Whelan 20

Total scores after week 30 Chris Sutton 2,110 Guests 2,050

Sutton v guests P30 W17 D2 L11

How did you get on in midweek?

A difficult week for you, but it could have been worse - 42% of you went for a draw between Newcastle and Brentford but 43% correctly called a Magpies win, a difference of less than 300 from from more than 42,000 votes.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 30 Position Correct results 1. Guests 8/10 =2. Chris 4/10 =2. You 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match. Keke's scores are used for these totals.