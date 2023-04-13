Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Demi Vance will return to Glentoran for a third spell at the club

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance has rejoined Glentoran ahead of the Women's Premiership season.

Vance left the Glens in 2020 to join Rangers before she earned a move to WSL side Leicester City in September.

However, the 31-year-old left Leicester in January and had been training with the Glens in pre-season.

She joins international team-mate Emily Wilson at the east Belfast side after the forward signed from Crusaders ahead of the league's professional era.

Wilson, 22, came through Crusaders Strikers' academy and is now a regular in Northern Ireland squads, with one goal in 17 caps.

Glentoran finished second in the Women's Premiership behind champions Cliftonville and won the Irish Cup in 2022.

The 2023 season will be the first professional season in the league's history as the Women's Premiership expands to 10 teams.