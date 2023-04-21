Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fi Morgan impressed as Cliftonville won the Women's Premiership title in 2022

It's a new dawn for football in Northern Ireland as the professional era of the Women's Premiership gets underway on Friday.

Last year Cliftonville held off Glentoran to win a first-ever title, and with the league expanding to 10 teams for 2023, there is sure to be as much action as the year progresses.

With so many Northern Ireland players coming from the Women's Premiership you can see international quality right through the league.

BBC Sport takes a look at five young players who could light up the league in 2023.

Fi Morgan (Cliftonville)

In a star-studded team full of Northern Ireland international, Fi Morgan did not look out of place as Cliftonville claimed their first title in some style.

The 19-year-old switched between the central defence and central midfield through the season, showing versatility as she also captained Northern Ireland's under-19 side.

Along with Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Morgan also has an eye for goal from the defensive position which is a huge asset to any club chasing silverware.

While she missed out on the squad against Wales, it feels like it is only a matter of time before she makes her senior international debut and another strong campaign will do her cause no harm.

Kerry Beattie (Glentoran)

Kerry Beattie returned to Glentoran following a short stint with Glasgow City

Given she was scoring for fun as Glentoran won the title in 2021, it may seem a bit strange to include Kerry Beattie as one to watch.

However, a transfer to Glasgow City last year didn't work out, a move which she has opened up about, and she returned to Glentoran for the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old still netted six goals in 10 appearances on her return to east Belfast despite the readjustment to the Women's Premiership.

With a full pre-season under her belt and a return to the Northern Ireland squad to further boost her confidence, there is a real possibility she could be back at her clinical best.

Naomi McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)

Naomi McLaughlin is tipped as a player with a big future

There are a number of promising talents coming off the conveyer belt at Sion Swifts, including Cora Chambers, Aoibhe O'Neill, Kerry Brown and Aimee Neal.

However, we've opted to go for exciting 17-year-old Naomi McLaughlin as our pick after a superb 2022 campaign for the Strabane-based side.

The winger scored four goals last season and, highly-rated at the Swifts, it would not be a surprise to see her kick on further this season.

Her talent was displayed in the recent Northern Ireland under-19 win over Latvia, where she showed superb footwork before firing home from the edge of the area.

Keri Halliday (Linfield)

Keri Halliday was Linfield's top scorer last season

Keri Halliday burst onto the scene as 16-year-old with a fine hat-trick against Derry City and she backed that up with another strong campaign in 2022.

A dynamic winger, Halliday has consistently impressed in a young Linfield side who are in a rebuilding phase under Phil Lewis.

The 18-year-old scored seven goals for Linfield last season and was the Blues' top scorer from out wide.

She's also involved in Northern Ireland's underage set-up, scoring in the U19s' win over Latvia, and is another player tipped for a big future.

Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster)

Lilie Woods was called into Northern Ireland's squad against Wales

While Mid Ulster finished second from bottom in their first season in the top flight, young goalkeeper Lilie Woods impressed in a busy year between the posts.

A product of the club's academy (and following in the footsteps of Reading and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns), Cooks adjusted well to life in the Women's Premiership with several big saves.

She even grabbed a goal with a long-range free-kick against Glentoran towards the end of the season.

An underage international, the 19-year-old was in Northern Ireland's professional camp ahead of Euro 2022 and was called into the most recent squad against Wales, and while she didn't get any minutes, it was the next natural step in her development as a promising goalkeeper.