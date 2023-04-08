Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Tottenham lead the transfer race for Kilmarnock teenager David Watson, with the London club set to offer the midfielder a trial. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"We play to see the smiles on the fans' faces," says Celtic striker Kyogo, who is now on 28 goals for the season after his double in yesterday's victory over Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Michael Beale deserves no Rangers blame for Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park as his game plan and tactics were spot on, says former Ibrox skipper Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Former referee Des Roache thinks VAR official Nick Walsh was wrong not to intervene and overturn the foul which denied Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos a goal at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"It's embarrassing," says Kris Boyd of the decision that denied his old club a goal as Rangers plan to write to the Scottish FA for an explanation. (Sky Sports) external-link

I thought the ref had a good game, says Celtic defender Alistair Johnston - as he reveals he "felt two hands on his back" when Alfredo Morelos was penalised for pushing. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"I know I've not been good enough but I want to prove everyone wrong," says forward Harry McKirdy, who is still waiting for his first Hibernian goal. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts are hopeful of having forward Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Zander Clark available for the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road next week. (Scotsman) external-link