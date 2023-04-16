Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0Man UtdManchester United2

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United: Antony scores to send Red Devils up to third

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antony celebrates his goal with his Manchester United teammates
Antony's goal was his first in the Premier League since 9 October

Antony scored one and assisted another as Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a clinical win over Nottingham Forest who missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors deservedly went in front in the 32nd minute as Antony stabbed home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial.

And Antony played through Diogo Dalot who slotted in United's second with 14 minutes remaining.

The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Eriksen inspires free-flowing United

Antony starred, but it was Christian Eriksen who was the true lynchpin for United.

The Denmark midfielder started his first match since picking up an ankle injury in January, replacing Marcel Sabitzer who sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.

And alongside Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen helped United dominate the first half with Jadon Sancho and Fernandes having early chances.

After Antony's opener only an inspired performance from Navas and some wasteful finishing kept Forest in the fixture.

Fernandes saw his free header sail just wide on the strike of half-time and the Portuguese midfielder had a curling effort tipped on to the post by Navas after the restart.

United's win, settled by Dalot's first Premier League goal, was the perfect response to their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla last time out.

They face Sevilla in the second leg of that Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before taking on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Forest sliding towards relegation

Forest are now winless across their past 10 Premier League matches.

They were 13th after their last victory when they beat Leeds United 1-0 on 5 February.

They had chances in the first half with Taiwo Awoniyi seeing one effort blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and another fly off target from a strong position.

Forest also had a penalty shout in the 19th minute when an in-swinging corner struck the arm of United defender Harry Maguire, but the video assistant referee chose not to overturn referee Simon Hooper's non-penalty decision.

With United 1-0 in front, Felipe headed over from a corner in the 73rd minute, but in truth Forest always looked second best in front of their home supporters.

They face Liverpool in their next match on Saturday where they will be desperately hoping to end their winless run.

Player of the match

EriksenChristian Eriksen

with an average of 7.64

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number12Player nameNavas
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number38Player nameFelipe
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.27

  4. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    5.25

  6. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    5.05

  7. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.92

  9. Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    4.43

  12. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    4.35

  13. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    4.25

  14. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.09

  15. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    4.02

Manchester United

  1. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.11

  5. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.94

  6. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.71

  11. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.26

  12. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.89

  13. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.61

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Navas
  • 38Felipe
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forDennisat 81'minutes
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 67mins
  • 23FreulerSubstituted forMangalaat 65'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 32Lodi
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forLingardat 88'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forSurridgeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 6Shelvey
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 34A Ayew

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 5MaguireBooked at 3mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 20Dalot
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
  • 21Antony
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25Sancho
  • 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 17Fred
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 30Bishop
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams
  • 36Elanga
  • 55Iqbal
  • 63Jurado Gomez
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
29,435

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away22
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2.

  3. Booking

    Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Danilo.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jesse Lingard replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Danilo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  15. Booking

    Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Scott McKenna.

  19. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Felipe (Nottingham Forest).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal31235374314374
2Man City30224478285070
3Man Utd3018574637959
4Newcastle301511448242456
5Tottenham311651057451253
6Aston Villa31155114440450
7Brighton29147854371749
8Liverpool29128950351544
9Brentford31101384742543
10Fulham30126124241142
11Chelsea31109123033-339
12Crystal Palace3199133140-936
13Wolves3197152642-1634
14Bournemouth3196163159-2833
15West Ham3087152941-1231
16Leeds3078153954-1529
17Everton3169162446-2227
18Nottm Forest3169162456-3227
19Leicester3174204155-1425
20Southampton3165202453-2923
View full Premier League table

