Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antony's goal was his first in the Premier League since 9 October

Antony scored one and assisted another as Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a clinical win over Nottingham Forest who missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

The visitors deservedly went in front in the 32nd minute as Antony stabbed home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial.

And Antony played through Diogo Dalot who slotted in United's second with 14 minutes remaining.

The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.

Eriksen inspires free-flowing United

Antony starred, but it was Christian Eriksen who was the true lynchpin for United.

The Denmark midfielder started his first match since picking up an ankle injury in January, replacing Marcel Sabitzer who sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.

And alongside Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen helped United dominate the first half with Jadon Sancho and Fernandes having early chances.

After Antony's opener only an inspired performance from Navas and some wasteful finishing kept Forest in the fixture.

Fernandes saw his free header sail just wide on the strike of half-time and the Portuguese midfielder had a curling effort tipped on to the post by Navas after the restart.

United's win, settled by Dalot's first Premier League goal, was the perfect response to their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla last time out.

They face Sevilla in the second leg of that Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before taking on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Forest sliding towards relegation

Forest are now winless across their past 10 Premier League matches.

They were 13th after their last victory when they beat Leeds United 1-0 on 5 February.

They had chances in the first half with Taiwo Awoniyi seeing one effort blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and another fly off target from a strong position.

Forest also had a penalty shout in the 19th minute when an in-swinging corner struck the arm of United defender Harry Maguire, but the video assistant referee chose not to overturn referee Simon Hooper's non-penalty decision.

With United 1-0 in front, Felipe headed over from a corner in the 73rd minute, but in truth Forest always looked second best in front of their home supporters.

They face Liverpool in their next match on Saturday where they will be desperately hoping to end their winless run.

Player of the match Eriksen Christian Eriksen with an average of 7.64 Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 12 Player name Navas Average rating 7.46 Squad number 38 Player name Felipe Average rating 5.56 Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 5.27 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.25 Squad number 19 Player name Niakhaté Average rating 5.25 Squad number 26 Player name McKenna Average rating 5.05 Squad number 32 Player name Renan Lodi Average rating 5.05 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 4.92 Squad number 28 Player name Danilo Average rating 4.88 Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 4.75 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 4.43 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 4.35 Squad number 16 Player name Surridge Average rating 4.25 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 4.09 Squad number 11 Player name Lingard Average rating 4.02 Manchester United Avg Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.64 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.23 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.12 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.11 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.94 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.91 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.76 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 6.74 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.71 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 6.71 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.26 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.89 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 5.61

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-1-2 12 Navas 38 Felipe 19 Niakhaté 26 McKenna 7 N Williams 23 Freuler 28 dos Santos de Oliveira 32 Lodi 10 Gibbs-White 20 Johnson 9 Awoniyi 12 Navas

38 Felipe

19 Niakhaté

26 McKenna Substituted for Dennis at 81' minutes

7 N Williams Booked at 67mins

23 Freuler Substituted for Mangala at 65' minutes Booked at 83mins

28 dos Santos de Oliveira

32 Lodi

10 Gibbs-White Substituted for Lingard at 88' minutes

20 Johnson

9 Awoniyi Substituted for Surridge at 65' minutes Substitutes 4 Worrall

5 Mangala

6 Shelvey

11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

25 Dennis

34 A Ayew Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 5 Maguire 2 Lindelöf 20 Dalot 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

5 Maguire Booked at 3mins

2 Lindelöf

20 Dalot

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 79' minutes

21 Antony

8 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho

9 Martial Substituted for Weghorst at 72' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 17 Fred

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

30 Bishop

31 Butland

33 Williams

36 Elanga

55 Iqbal

63 Jurado Gomez Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 29,435 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2. Booking Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United). Post update Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Danilo. Post update Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United). Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jesse Lingard replaces Morgan Gibbs-White. Post update Hand ball by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest). Post update Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United). Post update Danilo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick. Booking Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest). Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Scott McKenna. Post update Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Felipe (Nottingham Forest). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward