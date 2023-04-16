Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2.
Antony scored one and assisted another as Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League table with a clinical win over Nottingham Forest who missed out on a chance to move out of the relegation zone.
The visitors deservedly went in front in the 32nd minute as Antony stabbed home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial.
And Antony played through Diogo Dalot who slotted in United's second with 14 minutes remaining.
The win puts United three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.
Forest, who could have gone three points clear of the drop with a win, stay 17th, inside the bottom three on goal difference.
Eriksen inspires free-flowing United
Antony starred, but it was Christian Eriksen who was the true lynchpin for United.
The Denmark midfielder started his first match since picking up an ankle injury in January, replacing Marcel Sabitzer who sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.
And alongside Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen helped United dominate the first half with Jadon Sancho and Fernandes having early chances.
After Antony's opener only an inspired performance from Navas and some wasteful finishing kept Forest in the fixture.
Fernandes saw his free header sail just wide on the strike of half-time and the Portuguese midfielder had a curling effort tipped on to the post by Navas after the restart.
United's win, settled by Dalot's first Premier League goal, was the perfect response to their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla last time out.
They face Sevilla in the second leg of that Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before taking on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Forest sliding towards relegation
Forest are now winless across their past 10 Premier League matches.
They were 13th after their last victory when they beat Leeds United 1-0 on 5 February.
They had chances in the first half with Taiwo Awoniyi seeing one effort blocked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and another fly off target from a strong position.
Forest also had a penalty shout in the 19th minute when an in-swinging corner struck the arm of United defender Harry Maguire, but the video assistant referee chose not to overturn referee Simon Hooper's non-penalty decision.
With United 1-0 in front, Felipe headed over from a corner in the 73rd minute, but in truth Forest always looked second best in front of their home supporters.
They face Liverpool in their next match on Saturday where they will be desperately hoping to end their winless run.
Player of the match
EriksenChristian Eriksen
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameNavasAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number38Player nameFelipeAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number19Player nameNiakhatéAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number11Player nameLingardAverage rating
4.02
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.61
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Navas
- 38Felipe
- 19Niakhaté
- 26McKennaSubstituted forDennisat 81'minutes
- 7N WilliamsBooked at 67mins
- 23FreulerSubstituted forMangalaat 65'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 28dos Santos de Oliveira
- 32Lodi
- 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forLingardat 88'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forSurridgeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 5Mangala
- 6Shelvey
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 25Dennis
- 34A Ayew
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 5MaguireBooked at 3mins
- 2Lindelöf
- 20Dalot
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
- 21Antony
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25Sancho
- 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 17Fred
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 30Bishop
- 31Butland
- 33Williams
- 36Elanga
- 55Iqbal
- 63Jurado Gomez
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 29,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Manchester United 2.
Booking
Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
Post update
Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jesse Lingard replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Hand ball by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
Danilo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Antony (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Scott McKenna.
Post update
Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Felipe (Nottingham Forest).
