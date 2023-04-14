Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have lost the last two top-flight away games in which Marcus Rashford did not play

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest are without Giulian Biancone, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Omar Richards, Gustavo Scarpa and Chris Wood.

Serge Aurier, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate and Ryan Yates are doubts.

Manchester United await news on the extent of the injuries suffered by Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Marcus Rashford remains out with a groin problem, but Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return to the squad after injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This feels like a huge game for Nottingham Forest, who have not won in nine games and are in the bottom three. I am starting to really fear for them.

I keep on saying it but Forest's terrible away form means they rely so heavily on picking up points at the City Ground and they are under pressure to keep doing that, whoever they face there.

That makes this game a really interesting one, because Manchester United also need to win it and their away form is not exactly convincing either.

The return of Casemiro from suspension is a big boost for Erik ten Hag's side but they are going to miss Marcus Rashford while he is out injured, and being in the Europa League has left their squad at full stretch. Because of that, I'm going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Trampolene frontman Jack Jones

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have scored at least three goals in each of their last six league games against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils have won their last nine fixtures against Forest in all competitions by an aggregate score of 34-3.

Forest are looking to avoid joining Sheffield Wednesday in 1993-94 and Chelsea in 2010-11 as teams Manchester United have beaten four times within the same season.

The only win Forest have secured in their 11 Premier League games against Manchester United was a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in December 1994, courtesy of goals from Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are on their second run of nine league games without a win this season - their previous one ended with a 1-0 home victory over Liverpool. Only Palace (12) and Leeds (10) have had longer runs without a win in the top flight in this campaign.

Their only defeat in their last 11 league games at home came against Newcastle on 17 March.

They are aiming to set a new club record of scoring in 14 consecutive Premier League fixtures at home. The only visiting team to keep a league clean sheet at the City Ground this season was Spurs back in August.

They have conceded a top-flight high of 14 goals from outside the box this season, with Fulham in 2013-14 the last team to let in more in a single campaign (18).

Jesse Lingard has failed to score or make an assist in all 16 of his Premier League appearances for Forest.

Manchester United

A win would help Manchester United surpass their overall points tally from last season of 58.

Their next defeat will be their 200th in the Premier League (W720, D26, L199).

They are unbeaten in all 15 league fixtures this season against teams who begin this matchround in the bottom half of the table.

The Red Devils have lost three of their last four away matches in the league, and have conceded 12 goals in those defeats.

Only Bournemouth (38), Nottingham Forest (36), Leicester City (32) and Leeds (30) have conceded as many Premier League away goals as the 29 Manchester United have this season.

They have scored a league-high share of 84% (37 of 44) of their goals from open play this season. Their seven goals from set-piece situations (including penalties) is the joint-fewest in the division.

