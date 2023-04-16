Match ends, West Ham United 2, Arsenal 2.
Leaders Arsenal missed a penalty and threw away a two-goal lead as they drew at West Ham in a blow to their hopes of winning the Premier League.
A close-range finish from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard's volley put the visitors 2-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes at London Stadium as they looked to be cruising to the victory.
But, just as they did in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool last Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side could not hold on to their advantage and dropped valuable points in their title battle with Manchester City.
Said Benrahma's penalty, after Gabriel had brought down Lucas Paqueta, gave the Hammers a way back into the game, before Arsenal got a spot-kick of their own, following Michail Antonio's handball, but Bukayo Saka shot wide.
That proved costly as the hosts scored less than three minutes later through Jarrod Bowen's superb volley from Thilo Kehrer's lofted pass.
West Ham, still 15th in the table but now four points above the relegation zone, could have won it when Antonio's header bounced off the crossbar in a frantic finish.
Arsenal began the weekend six points clear of City, but that has now been cut to four after Pep Guardiola's side won 3-1 at home against Leicester on Saturday.
The Gunners have seven matches left and play Southampton at home on Friday, before City, who have a game in hand, entertain Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.
Arsenal feel the pressure after excellent start
Arsenal are now unbeaten in nine Premier League games since a 3-1 home loss to City, but Arteta will see this as two points dropped and wonder how they did not gain the victory.
Just as they did at Anfield a week ago, they missed chances to wrap up the game only to concede twice. They are wobbling in their bid to become English champions for the 14th time and the first since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' went a league season without losing in 2003-04.
For the opening half-hour Arsenal's football was a joy to watch as they overpowered West Ham and looked to have wrapped up the three points with relative ease, with Jesus scoring his fourth goal in three matches before Odegaard added a second three minutes later.
Thomas Partey then sloppily lost possession to Declan Rice and that led to the penalty which gave West Ham hope and changed the course of the match.
However, even after Bowen's equaliser, Arsenal still had opportunities to get a winning goal.
Jesus narrowly missed getting a touch on Kieran Tierney's cross before two chances in the last three minutes, but Saka headed wide before Rob Holding's header was saved by ex-Gunner Lukasz Fabianski.
Slow starters West Ham show great character
This was West Ham's fifth match of nine in a congested April schedule and manager David Moyes made eight changes to the side that began Thursday's 1-1 draw at Gent in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.
For Moyes it remains a tough task trying to balance their primary target of staying in the top flight but also progressing in European competition.
But the Scot, who appointed Arteta as his captain when the pair were together at Everton, will have been furious at yet another poor start in a home league match.
In their most recent game at London Stadium they fell 2-0 behind inside 13 minutes on their way to their heaviest defeat of the season, a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle.
The home fans would have been fearing another heavy loss, but West Ham showed great character after conceding twice so early on.
Benrahma's penalty changed the mood at the stadium, with Antonio then having a header pushed over by Aaron Ramsdale and Paqueta firing over the bar as West Ham enjoyed their best spell at the end of the first half.
Saka's missed penalty lifted the atmosphere further, before Bowen's excellently taken volley gave West Ham fans hopes of a victory that looked impossible after 10 minutes.
This is West Ham's 11th successive season in the top flight. They have eight matches to save themselves and, despite this excellent point, remain in relegation trouble.
Antonio's 81st-minute header nearly snatched an incredible victory in a thrilling London derby, but bounced off the crossbar.
Player of the match
BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.33
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
3.73
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4Zouma
- 24Kehrer
- 3CresswellBooked at 82mins
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forDownesat 87'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 9AntonioSubstituted forCornetat 87'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Aréola
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 33Emerson
- 49Anang
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 3TierneySubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 85'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forNketiahat 90'minutes
- 5ParteyBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTrossardat 67'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJorginhoat 67'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forNelsonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14Nketiah
- 15Kiwior
- 19Trossard
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- 97Walters
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Arsenal 2.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Post update
Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Kieran Tierney.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment