Jarrod Bowen's equaliser for West Ham came two minutes 20 seconds after Bukayo Saka's penalty miss for Arsenal

Leaders Arsenal missed a penalty and threw away a two-goal lead as they drew at West Ham in a blow to their hopes of winning the Premier League.

A close-range finish from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard's volley put the visitors 2-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes at London Stadium as they looked to be cruising to the victory.

But, just as they did in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool last Sunday, Mikel Arteta's side could not hold on to their advantage and dropped valuable points in their title battle with Manchester City.

Said Benrahma's penalty, after Gabriel had brought down Lucas Paqueta, gave the Hammers a way back into the game, before Arsenal got a spot-kick of their own, following Michail Antonio's handball, but Bukayo Saka shot wide.

That proved costly as the hosts scored less than three minutes later through Jarrod Bowen's superb volley from Thilo Kehrer's lofted pass.

West Ham, still 15th in the table but now four points above the relegation zone, could have won it when Antonio's header bounced off the crossbar in a frantic finish.

Arsenal began the weekend six points clear of City, but that has now been cut to four after Pep Guardiola's side won 3-1 at home against Leicester on Saturday.

The Gunners have seven matches left and play Southampton at home on Friday, before City, who have a game in hand, entertain Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

Gabriel Jesus' goal was his ninth in the Premier League this season and his fourth in three games

Arsenal feel the pressure after excellent start

Arsenal are now unbeaten in nine Premier League games since a 3-1 home loss to City, but Arteta will see this as two points dropped and wonder how they did not gain the victory.

Just as they did at Anfield a week ago, they missed chances to wrap up the game only to concede twice. They are wobbling in their bid to become English champions for the 14th time and the first since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' went a league season without losing in 2003-04.

For the opening half-hour Arsenal's football was a joy to watch as they overpowered West Ham and looked to have wrapped up the three points with relative ease, with Jesus scoring his fourth goal in three matches before Odegaard added a second three minutes later.

Thomas Partey then sloppily lost possession to Declan Rice and that led to the penalty which gave West Ham hope and changed the course of the match.

However, even after Bowen's equaliser, Arsenal still had opportunities to get a winning goal.

Jesus narrowly missed getting a touch on Kieran Tierney's cross before two chances in the last three minutes, but Saka headed wide before Rob Holding's header was saved by ex-Gunner Lukasz Fabianski.

Slow starters West Ham show great character

This was West Ham's fifth match of nine in a congested April schedule and manager David Moyes made eight changes to the side that began Thursday's 1-1 draw at Gent in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

For Moyes it remains a tough task trying to balance their primary target of staying in the top flight but also progressing in European competition.

But the Scot, who appointed Arteta as his captain when the pair were together at Everton, will have been furious at yet another poor start in a home league match.

In their most recent game at London Stadium they fell 2-0 behind inside 13 minutes on their way to their heaviest defeat of the season, a 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle.

The home fans would have been fearing another heavy loss, but West Ham showed great character after conceding twice so early on.

Benrahma's penalty changed the mood at the stadium, with Antonio then having a header pushed over by Aaron Ramsdale and Paqueta firing over the bar as West Ham enjoyed their best spell at the end of the first half.

Saka's missed penalty lifted the atmosphere further, before Bowen's excellently taken volley gave West Ham fans hopes of a victory that looked impossible after 10 minutes.

This is West Ham's 11th successive season in the top flight. They have eight matches to save themselves and, despite this excellent point, remain in relegation trouble.

Antonio's 81st-minute header nearly snatched an incredible victory in a thrilling London derby, but bounced off the crossbar.

Player of the match Benrahma Saïd Benrahma with an average of 6.91 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal West Ham United Avg Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.91 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.85 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.83 Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 6.74 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.64 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.60 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 6.57 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.54 Squad number 14 Player name Cornet Average rating 6.46 Squad number 12 Player name Downes Average rating 6.44 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 6.43 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.38 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.36 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.33 Arsenal Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 5.33 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 5.29 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 4.92 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 4.92 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 4.91 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 4.80 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 4.77 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 4.66 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 4.41 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 4.40 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 4.18 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 4.11 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 4.05 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 3.93 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 3.83 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 3.73

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-3-3 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 4 Zouma 24 Kehrer 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 11 Lucas Paquetá 20 Bowen 9 Antonio 22 Benrahma 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

4 Zouma

24 Kehrer

3 Cresswell Booked at 82mins

28 Soucek

41 Rice

11 Lucas Paquetá Substituted for Downes at 87' minutes

20 Bowen

9 Antonio Substituted for Cornet at 87' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Fornals at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 2 Johnson

8 Fornals

10 Lanzini

12 Downes

13 Aréola

14 Cornet

18 Ings

33 Emerson

49 Anang Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 8 Ødegaard 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 9 Gabriel Jesus 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White

16 Holding

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney Substituted for Fábio Vieira at 85' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Nketiah at 90' minutes

5 Partey Booked at 35mins Substituted for Trossard at 67' minutes

34 Xhaka

7 Saka

9 Gabriel Jesus Booked at 45mins Substituted for Jorginho at 67' minutes

11 Martinelli Substituted for Nelson at 85' minutes Substitutes 10 Smith Rowe

14 Nketiah

15 Kiwior

19 Trossard

20 Jorginho

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

30 Turner

Match ends, West Ham United 2, Arsenal 2. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Arsenal 2. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães. Post update Attempt saved. Rob Holding (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a cross. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Saïd Benrahma. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Martin Ødegaard. Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United). Post update Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United). Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Michail Antonio. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá. Post update Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Gabriel Martinelli. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Kieran Tierney. Booking Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Michail Antonio (West Ham United) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.