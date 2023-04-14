Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side lose a two-goal lead to draw with Liverpool last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes to welcome back Lucas Paqueta after he missed the win over Fulham with a knock.

The Hammers' only absentee is expected to be forward Gianluca Scamacca due to a knee injury.

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah could make his return after six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem, but William Saliba may again miss out.

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain long-term absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Arsenal need to bounce back here after what happened to them at Anfield.

I can see why their draw against Liverpool is viewed by some as being a good point gained, especially because of Aaron's Ramsdale brilliant save to deny the Reds at the end - it could have been worse for Mikel Arteta's side.

But I know how I felt as a player when we led 2-0 in games and let it slip, and it will have felt like a defeat for the Gunners.

That Granit Xhaka moment, where he clashed with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the first half and got the Anfield crowd going, turned out to be costly. I do feel for Xhaka a bit but, at the end of the season, when people look back at the pivotal moments in the title race, that could well be one of them.

So, the way the leaders react is going to be fascinating. The wheels could have come off when they lost to Manchester City in February but they responded with seven successive wins.

Nothing less than a win will do for them here either, and I think they will get it.

West Ham got a really vital victory over Fulham last week and they are still desperate for points so they will give everything here - but Arsenal should be too good for them.

Prediction: 0-2

They have won all five of their away London derbies so far this season. The most recent team to finish a top-flight season with a 100% winning record in away London derbies was the Gunners themselves in 1972-73, when they won four out of four

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won only two of their last 31 games in all competitions against Arsenal (D5, L24).

The Hammers have been victorious in just eight of their 53 Premier League games versus the Gunners, and only three of those eight wins were at home.

The Gunners have lost just three of their 26 Premier League away matches at West Ham.

David Moyes has taken only one point out of a possible 18 in his six Premier League matches as West Ham manager against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

West Ham

The two wins West Ham United have secured in their last three league games is as many as they had in their previous 14.

The Hammers have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five league victories.

They are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.

David Moyes' side could keep consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since October 2021.

Their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle is their only defeat in all competitions at home in 2023.

This is West Ham's 250th London derby in the Premier League. The Hammers' 117 defeats and 388 goals conceded in derby matches are both competition records.

Arsenal

The most points a team has had after 30 matches of a Premier League season and not gone on to win the title is 73 (Manchester United in 2011-12 and Liverpool in 2018-19) - a tally which Arsenal are currently on.

Mikel Arteta's side have the most wins (11), most points (35), most goals scored (30) and fewest goals conceded (11) of any team away from home in the top flight this season. Only in the 2001-02 (14) and 2004-05 (12) seasons have the Gunners won more Premier League away matches than the 11 they have recorded this campaign.

Arsenal can equal the club record of 10 away clean sheets in a single Premier League season, set in the 42-match 1993-94 campaign.

They are the only team yet to lose a top-flight game when scoring the first goal this season, winning 18 and drawing three.

If Oleksandr Zinchenko plays he will become the first Ukrainian to make 100 Premier League appearances.

