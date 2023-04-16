Kilmarnock v Celtic

Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 19Wright
- 24Chambers
- 11Armstrong
- 34Watson
- 22Donnelly
- 15Murray
- 26Doidge
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 3Dorsett
- 4Power
- 10Jones
- 16Robinson
- 17Lyons
- 21McInroy
- 25Alebiosu
- 29Wales
Celtic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 4Starfelt
- 18Kobayashi
- 3Taylor
- 33O'Riley
- 42McGregor
- 24Iwata
- 9Haksabanovic
- 38Maeda
- 8Furuhashi
Substitutes
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 19Oh
- 25Bernabei
- 29Bain
- 53Summers
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 69Vata
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Penalty missed! Still Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 3. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty Celtic. Greg Taylor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 3. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Yuki Kobayashi (Celtic).
Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 2. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.
Hand ball by Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock).
Hand ball by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 1. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.
Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number34Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
5.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number18Player nameKobayashiAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
8.74
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
8.68
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number24Player nameIwataAverage rating
8.43
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
9.11
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
9.07
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet