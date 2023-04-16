Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock0CelticCeltic3

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 19Wright
  • 24Chambers
  • 11Armstrong
  • 34Watson
  • 22Donnelly
  • 15Murray
  • 26Doidge
  • 23Vassell

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 3Dorsett
  • 4Power
  • 10Jones
  • 16Robinson
  • 17Lyons
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 29Wales

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 4Starfelt
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 42McGregor
  • 24Iwata
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 38Maeda
  • 8Furuhashi

Substitutes

  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 53Summers
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  2. Post update

    Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 3. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Celtic. Greg Taylor draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 3. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Yuki Kobayashi (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 2. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke Chambers (Kilmarnock).

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 1. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Doidge with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.45

  2. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    4.50

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.45

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.29

  5. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    4.14

  6. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    4.75

  7. Squad number34Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.78

  8. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.50

  9. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    4.14

  10. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.80

  11. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    7.88

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    8.27

  3. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number18Player nameKobayashi
    Average rating

    8.22

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    8.74

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    8.68

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    9.00

  8. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    8.43

  9. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    8.75

  10. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    9.11

  11. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    9.07

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic323011101237891
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts32136135048245
5St Mirren32128123847-944
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston32126143350-1742
8Motherwell32106164347-436
9St Johnstone3295183353-2032
10Dundee Utd3277183458-2428
11Kilmarnock3277182657-3128
12Ross County3276192746-1927
View full Scottish Premiership table

