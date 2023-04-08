Real Madrid v Villarreal

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Villarreal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Reina Páez
- 8Foyth
- 23Mandi
- 4P Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 39Terrats
- 10Parejo
- 16Baena Rodríguez
- 11Chukwueze
- 17Lo Celso
- 21PinoBooked at 25mins
Substitutes
- 2Femenía
- 5Cuenca
- 12Mojica
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Moreno
- 22Morales
- 28García
- 35Jörgensen
- 40Hassan
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Pau Torres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yeremy Pino following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a set piece situation.
Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramón Terrats (Villarreal).
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aïssa Mandi with a headed pass.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Own Goal by Pau Torres, Villarreal. Real Madrid 1, Villarreal 0.