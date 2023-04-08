Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1VillarrealVillarreal0

Real Madrid v Villarreal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Villarreal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Reina Páez
  • 8Foyth
  • 23Mandi
  • 4P Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 39Terrats
  • 10Parejo
  • 16Baena Rodríguez
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 21PinoBooked at 25mins

Substitutes

  • 2Femenía
  • 5Cuenca
  • 12Mojica
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 18Moreno
  • 22Morales
  • 28García
  • 35Jörgensen
  • 40Hassan
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

  3. Post update

    Pau Torres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yeremy Pino following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior following a set piece situation.

  7. Booking

    Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).

  9. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Álex Baena (Villarreal).

  12. Post update

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ramón Terrats (Villarreal).

  14. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aïssa Mandi with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Pau Torres, Villarreal. Real Madrid 1, Villarreal 0.

Saturday 8th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2723225394471
2Real Madrid28195458213762
3Atl Madrid27166543192454
4Real Sociedad28156737261151
5Real Betis2713683427745
6Villarreal28135103425944
7Ath Bilbao28117103829940
8Osasuna28108102428-438
9Rayo Vallecano2791083231137
10Celta Vigo2899103639-336
11Girona2797114242034
12Mallorca2796122227-533
13Sevilla2888123344-1132
14Getafe2879122736-930
15Cádiz27610112140-1928
16Real Valladolid2784152044-2428
17Valencia2776142932-327
18Espanyol2869133446-1227
19Almería2776143247-1527
20Elche2827192057-3713
View full Spanish La Liga table

