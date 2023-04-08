Close menu

Erling Haaland: Man City striker 'on Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi level', says Pep Guardiola

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

comments169

Erling Haaland celebrates against Southampton
Erling Haaland has scored 44 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season for Manchester City

It is no secret Erling Haaland scores lots of goals - but his stunning bicycle kick in Manchester City's victory over Southampton will undoubtedly rank among his best.

There was uncertainty over whether the prolific 22-year-old would start on Saturday after a groin injury, but he announced his return in style by connecting with Jack Grealish's cross in acrobatic fashion.

That was his second goal of the game as title-chasing City recorded a 4-1 win at St Mary's to extend their winning run to eight matches in all competitions and maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"We have lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he is on that level," manager Pep Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass."

Guardiola added: "I think our bosses bought him for this type of game. We are uncomfortable and not playing at our best level but he gets the goal.

"The second, you can't imagine at his height he has this ability. Exceptional goal."

City, English champions in four of the past five seasons, signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for what increasingly appears a bargain £51.2m in July.

Nine months later and the Norway striker has equalled the record of 44 goals in all competitions by a Premier League player in one season.

Through to the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals, he could have 16 games to shatter that mark set by Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003 and Mohamed Salah in 2018.

His overhead second at St Mary's was also his 30th league goal of the campaign. Taking just 27 games, he has reached that total quicker than anyone else.

"He scores a lot of goals. It is insane. He is there. If we create chances he is there," said team-mate Kevin de Bruyne.

On Haaland's spectacular second, the Belgian joked: "You will never see me do that! You can get me to Southampton hospital if I do that!

"Haaland is happy here," he added. "He knows we create a lot of chances and he does the rest."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Premier League defender Danny Gabbidon described Haaland's finish as "outrageous".

"What a finish this is. He's got so much to do, the cross is behind him and he's had to adjust. The execution is outstanding," he added.

Commentating for BBC Match of the Day, Jonathan Pearce said: "I've been doing this job for 42 years and I cannot remember seeing a goalscorer like this.

"He is a goalscoring machine. I'm lost for superlatives. Absolutely stunning."

Only two other players have scored 30 or more goals in their first season in the Premier League, with Andrew Cole reaching 34 in 1993-94 and Kevin Phillips netting 30 in 1999-00.

Haaland has, with about a quarter of the season remaining, outscored eight Premier League teams.

In setting up Haaland's first of the match, De Bruyne reached a landmark of his own as he became only the fifth player to reach 100 Premier League assists, and the quickest to do so - in 237 games.

On his own achievement, the Belgium playmaker said: "We scored a lot of goals in the eight years I have been here. I have been blessed with the team-mates here.

"It is nice. Maybe when I am done playing football it is something I will look back on."

Erling Haaland scores a bicycle kick against Southampton
Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in his past three games - while Manchester City have netted 21 in their past four in all competitions
Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 22:13

    “He’ll find it tough in the PL”. “He won’t score many in his first season”. “Defenders are better in England”. 😂 whatever they’re paying him it’s not enough.

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 22:30

      abracadabra replied:
      But but but... he missed a sitter in the community sheild. And and and Nunez is better than him.
      (Guess who said all that)

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 22:13

    Who wouldn't want him in their side . .pure talent. . Other than the haters

    • Reply posted by GoldenBhoy, today at 22:24

      GoldenBhoy replied:
      As a Tartan Army fan, we didn’t fear Spain, but he is the next level

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 22:11

    The De Bruyne/Haaland partnership is sublime.

  • Comment posted by CB, today at 22:11

    We are witnessing a living legend. Enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 22:27

    I watched Aguero at his peak and he was a fabulous player who scored for fun, Haaland though is on a whole new level. He is extraordinary, spectacular and brutal. We have seen great goalscorers in the PL , we have seen scorers of great goals too, Haaland could possibly be the greatest ever.

    • Reply posted by Squatter Madras, today at 22:30

      Squatter Madras replied:
      Watch old vids of J Greaves .... Ok different era .. but as goal scorer pure class .. in any period

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 22:12

    What a joy to watch Haaland is. We are seeing records broken that may well take a lifetime to break again, if at all.

    • Reply posted by Uptheimps, today at 22:14

      Uptheimps replied:
      Madrid next season. Real 😊

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 22:26

    Transferred him from my fantasy team last week. ☹

    One of many reasons why I'm not a Premier League manager 😂

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 22:45

      week 2 name replied:
      With that CV you should be in line for a job at one of the managerless PL teams?
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by jaybee, today at 22:49

    Every time I read comments in the football section it reminds me how deeply unpleasant so many football fans are. Trolls everywhere

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:55

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Most of them are banned off socials so come here to release their inner gammon

  • Comment posted by Conwybluemoon, today at 22:20

    Wow how we missed Sterling today, bet he’s laughing his socks off at Chelski, he’s so lucky to have moved to a club that appreciates his talents.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 22:22

      bob shankly replied:
      Sterling ?

      He’s the darling of the kop !

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 22:22

    Dixie Dean

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 22:40

    Can’t get enough of Grealish’s form. Still a way to go to merit his signing fee (if anybody can ever merit such a fee) but those who mocked him, or thought he didn’t fit in at City, got it very wrong.

  • Comment posted by Bellwether, today at 22:30

    Champions last year, second this. You can't say he hasn't made a difference.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 22:33

    Don't worry about any records, no point, he will smash em all.

    My worry as a City or a PL follower will be how long will he stay? Hopefully till he is north of 30.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:47

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Rumours of a clause similar to the one he had at Dortmund won't go away.

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 22:12

    £51 million! He loves City.

    • Reply posted by Egg was aligned with your face, today at 22:25

      Egg was aligned with your face replied:
      Try £213 mil with bonus, agents fees and wages… dream on. It’s like playing football manager. FFP bought off, unbelievable naivety.

  • Comment posted by King Of The Kop, today at 22:10

    Darwin Carroll Nunez is better than the lot of em though eh. Pep still gutted he didn't sign him first. Not !

    • Reply posted by JWG, today at 22:21

      JWG replied:
      But but the Community Shield….

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:36

    Beat CR7's 834 goals....

    • Reply posted by NSblue, today at 22:40

      NSblue replied:
      Never beat his great attitude

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 22:28

    Messi recently got 2 against Panama,then 3 against Curaçao where he reached the 800 goals landmark got praised for being great goal scorer,not that I’m saying he isn’t,but those teams are the Americas version to Andorra&Malta,now if Harry Kane gets 5 goals in 2 games versus similar teams he gets slated,how many goals has Ronaldo&Messi scored against 10th rate opposition?Quite a few I’d imagine..

    • Reply posted by AC, today at 22:42

      AC replied:
      But the people who run H Kane down don't matter, there not experts in Football, there Play Station Managers and people on Forums.

      You won't hear a proper Pundit run H Kanes goal scoring and football ability down

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:11

    Haaland is amazing and I'm actually scared of facing him. I just hope we don't lose by 3 or 4 at this point.
    MiaSanMia

    • Reply posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 22:54

      Leodis Yorks replied:
      Who do you play for?

  • Comment posted by Conwybluemoon, today at 22:07

    King kev still rules

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 23:11

    Apart from Bale, Rooney, Ronaldo, van Persie, van Basten, Giroud (oh yes). Crouch.... that overhead from Haaland. Gosh.

    • Reply posted by LambChop, today at 23:15

      LambChop replied:
      You’re a boring man.

