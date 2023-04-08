Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi scored his 14th league goal of the season for PSG

Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gave Paris St-Germain victory at Nice as they moved six points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

The Argentina playmaker, who was whistled by his own fans last week, scored with a first-time finish from a low cross into the box by Nuno Mendes.

Sergio Ramos headed home from a Messi corner to make sure of the victory.

PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made excellent saves to deny Hicham Boudaoui and Nicolas Pepe in the first half.

Nice captain Dante latched on to a loose ball and saw his shot hit the bar and post before bouncing out, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye struck from the edge of the area but Donnarumma was down quickly to parry his effort away.

PSG have won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, and returned to winning ways after two league defeats.