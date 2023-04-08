Match ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gave Paris St-Germain victory at Nice as they moved six points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.
The Argentina playmaker, who was whistled by his own fans last week, scored with a first-time finish from a low cross into the box by Nuno Mendes.
Sergio Ramos headed home from a Messi corner to make sure of the victory.
PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made excellent saves to deny Hicham Boudaoui and Nicolas Pepe in the first half.
Nice captain Dante latched on to a loose ball and saw his shot hit the bar and post before bouncing out, while Youssouf Ndayishimiye struck from the edge of the area but Donnarumma was down quickly to parry his effort away.
PSG have won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, and returned to winning ways after two league defeats.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 33MendySubstituted forRosarioat 68'minutes
- 55Ndayishimiye
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26BardSubstituted forBrahimiat 68'minutes
- 29Pépé
- 16RamseySubstituted forBarkleyat 83'minutes
- 28BoudaouiSubstituted forLabordeat 75'minutes
- 19ThuramBooked at 88mins
- 9MoffiSubstituted forBouananiat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rosario
- 11Barkley
- 14Brahimi
- 21Beka Beka
- 24Laborde
- 35Bouanani
- 37Belahyane
- 38Amraoui
- 90Bulka
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 2Hakimi
- 17Vitinha
- 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forRuizat 10'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 89'minutes
- 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBitshiabuat 77'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 8Ruiz
- 16Rico
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billal Brahimi.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Carlos Soler.
Booking
Khéphren Thuram (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Khéphren Thuram (Nice).
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Badredine Bouanani replaces Terem Moffi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Ross Barkley replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khéphren Thuram.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Terem Moffi.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Vitinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Nuno Mendes.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dante.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos with a headed pass.