Flint Town United are two points from safety in the Cymru Premier's relegation zone

Flint Town United's home Cymru Premier match against Caernarfon Town has been postponed midway through the first half due to crowd trouble.

The hosts were leading 2-0 in what was a crucial game in the relegation battle - Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro and Anthony Stephens scoring early on.

Both sides were ordered off the pitch and half an hour later the clubs confirmed the game had been abandoned.

North Wales Police and an air ambulance were called to Cae Y Castell.

Flint Town United chairman Darryl Williams told S4C's Sgorio: "We have called the police... these are very sad scenes.

"It's completely unexpected. Both sets of supporters were in good voice but this violence came out of nowhere."