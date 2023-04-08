Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Frank Lampard says he did not expect to solve all of Chelsea's problems in one day after his return to the hot-seat ended in defeat at Wolves.

Chelsea lost 1-0 in Lampard's first game since his surprise appointment as caretaker manager 27 months after he was sacked from the role.

The Blues failed to score for the third successive game as they suffered an 11th league defeat of the season.

"It's a big task managing Chelsea," said Lampard, whose side are 11th.

"We know we're not in a position we want to be in. There's always a reason for it.

"I didn't expect to solve everything in one day. You have to have more aggression in your game, more speed and more competitive duels which go your way.

"The players need to be aware of that because without that you can't win games. It was interesting to see anyway, I'm here to help with that. It's not stinging criticism, I know there's a lot of talent there."

'Don't come if you're worried'

Chelsea are without a win in four games and their next match is away to defending European champions Real Madid in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

"I'm very happy to be back," added Lampard. "We have a huge game waiting for us on Wednesday where everything changes."

Asked about the size of the task facing his players in Spain's capital, Lampard said: "If you are worried, don't come. The players shouldn't be.

"I'm not saying the squad doesn't have that aggression, it's just bringing it together. Wednesday will be a completely different game."

Lampard, who had been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed Chelsea from July 2019 until he was sacked in January 2021.

He was appointed on a caretaker basis until the end of season after Graham Potter was sacked less than seven months into a five-year contract.

Lampard was a player at Stamford Bridge when Roberto di Matteo led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2012 as a caretaker before earning the job on a full-time basis.