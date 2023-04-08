SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Line-ups
Freiburg
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 26Flekken
- 25SildilliaSubstituted forKüblerat 63'minutes
- 28Ginter
- 5GuldeSubstituted forLienhartat 36'minutes
- 30Günter
- 8Eggestein
- 27Höfler
- 42Doan
- 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 62'minutes
- 38Gregoritsch
- 9Höler
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 3Lienhart
- 7Schmid
- 17Kübler
- 18Petersen
- 22Sallai
- 23Wagner
- 29Jeong Woo-yeong
- 33Weißhaupt
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 27Sommer
- 22Cancelo
- 5Pavard
- 4de Ligt
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 68'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 17Mané
Substitutes
- 8Goretzka
- 11Coman
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Eggestein.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Kiliann Sildillia.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Freiburg. Roland Sallai replaces Vincenzo Grifo.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Lucas Höler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty FC Bayern München.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.