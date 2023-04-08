Close menu
German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 26Flekken
  • 25SildilliaSubstituted forKüblerat 63'minutes
  • 28Ginter
  • 5GuldeSubstituted forLienhartat 36'minutes
  • 30Günter
  • 8Eggestein
  • 27Höfler
  • 42Doan
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 62'minutes
  • 38Gregoritsch
  • 9Höler

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 3Lienhart
  • 7Schmid
  • 17Kübler
  • 18Petersen
  • 22Sallai
  • 23Wagner
  • 29Jeong Woo-yeong
  • 33Weißhaupt

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 22Cancelo
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 68'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Mané

Substitutes

  • 8Goretzka
  • 11Coman
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Jamal Musiala.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Eggestein.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Höfler (SC Freiburg).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, SC Freiburg. Lukas Kübler replaces Kiliann Sildillia.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, SC Freiburg. Roland Sallai replaces Vincenzo Grifo.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Lucas Höler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty FC Bayern München.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich27177377294858
2B Dortmund27173758362254
3Union Berlin27157542291352
4Freiburg2713863936347
5RB Leipzig26136749331645
6B Leverkusen271341050401043
7Frankfurt2711884739841
8Mainz2711884336741
9Wolfsburg26109746341239
10B Mgladbach2688104044-432
11Werder Bremen2795134050-1032
12Köln27710103645-931
13Augsburg2785143550-1529
14VfL Bochum2682162857-2926
15Hoffenheim2674153546-1125
16Hertha Berlin2657143149-1822
17Schalke2649132148-2721
18Stuttgart2648142945-1620
View full German Bundesliga table

