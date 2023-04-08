Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea's 1-0 defeat by Wolves was Frank Lampard's first game back in charge as caretaker manager

Wolves say three arrests have been made after homophobic chants were heard during Saturday's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Molineux.

Both Wolves and Chelsea condemned the chants following the match.

Wolves said they reminded supporters over the PA system during the game that "discriminatory behaviour and chants" are not tolerated.

"Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society," a statement read. external-link

"Anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence."

The club said it would offer its full support to the police as they carry out their investigation.

In a statement, external-link Chelsea branded "all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable", adding that they will work to "eradicate these vile chants from our game".