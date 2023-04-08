'Have you got a trophy with you?' - Postecoglou plays down title talk

Even with a more than healthy 12-point lead and just 21 left to play for, you won't find Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitting the title is won.

"Have you got a trophy with you? No? Probably suggests it's not done," was the Australian's wry response in the wake of the pulsating 3-2 derby win over Rangers.

Postecoglou sees no need to rush things, preferring to wallow in the satisfaction of another Old Firm success and making sure his players do likewise.

Celtic put their fans through the wringer at times, but are now unbeaten in five meetings with Rangers - winning three - and Michael Beale is still searching for his first derby victory at the Ibrox helm after three attempts.

The significance of the result was not lost on the partisan 60,000-strong home support - with the stadium erupting in elation at full-time - nor the manager.

"I told the players after the game if you can make one person's life better then you don't understand how rewarding and enriching that is," said Postecoglou.

"But they've made countless thousands of lives better for the next few days at least. And they need to enjoy that and appreciate that because they've done something special.

"The support was outstanding today, unbelievable. What an atmosphere. Again you feel privileged to be part of that. I'm sure the players really got energised by it. The fans were just willing the team on."

Postecoglou wasn't over-egging things when he remarked the game, played at a ferocious pace with tackles flying in, had "a bit of everything".

The sides traded disallowed goals, with Kyogo Furuhashi's a clear-cut offside before the hosts benefitted from a more controversial call as Alfredo Morelos was judged to have pushed Alistair Johnston.

Kyogo ended up with a double, as did Rangers captain James Tavernier, taking his tally to 100 goals for the club from right-back.

There were calamitous blunders from Rangers' Ben Davies and John Souttar as Celtic went 3-1 up and seemingly were coasting to victory, then had to ride out a nervy finale.

And while Postecoglou conceded his team were "on edge and that showed in our game", he hailed their ability to once again find a way to win and singled out talisman Kyogo for praise.

"I'm as much an onlooker as anyone else on gameday, and I can't help but admire the character of this group of players," said Postecoglou. "They find a way every time to get the job done.

"They've formed a strong unity and bond. There's an unshakeable belief in each other and what we're trying to do.

"We knew the consequences of winning today. The players embrace that expectation. They're a group of winners.

"From the moment he arrived, Kyogo has been outstanding. If he doesn't score a goal he works so hard for the team. He wants that responsibility to rise to the occasion. He wants to be the person who delivers and he did it again today."

Celtic's pursuit of the treble now comes into sharp focus. The next meeting with Rangers, in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on 30 April, will determine whether they move within 90 minutes of completing the domestic clean sweep.

Postecoglou won't tolerate any dropping of intensity in the closing stretch.

"We've still got seven games to go in the league, a cup semi-final, opportunities to produce some magic and win games," he added. "I'm not going to let anyone dismiss any of these games."