Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Albion for Action have chosen the 12th minute to protest against owner Guochuan Lai

West Bromwich Albion fans' group Action for Albion will stage a protest against owner Guochuan Lai at Monday's Championship home game against QPR.

Fellow supporters are being encouraged to join them in delaying their entry and attendance at The Hawthorns until 12 minutes into the match.

The group argue that figure represents the sum of millions that has been taken out in loans around the club.

"We have to act. We have no choice," said protest organiser Ali Jones.

"We had an emergency meeting of the committee and needed something quick and easy.

"People recognise this ownership model is ruining the football club. We have to find a way to show West Brom are in serious trouble. It is that stark."

The £12m figure which the protest is attempting to symbolise includes a £3.7m loan to former owner Jeremy Peace in 2014, that was inherited by Lai that was subject to interest, and is now the subject of legal action.

In addition, Lai borrowed £4.95m and has missed numerous deadlines to repay despite assurances.

It has also been revealed West Brom borrowed £2m from Warmfront Holdings with no explanation why, with the club's latest accounts revealing it was unpaid six months after its due date and was attracting interest of 5% per month.

Further protests are planned before the final home game of the season against Norwich on 29 April.

West Brom's defeat at Rotherham on Friday leaves them 10th in the Championship, five points off the play-off places.

After this season they will not receive parachute payments. In December, the club confirmed it had received a £20m loan from MSD Holdings.

In accounts released this week, it was revealed West Brom are paying 9.75% interest on the loan, in addition to the SONIA [Sterling overnight index average] rate, which takes it to a total of almost 14%.