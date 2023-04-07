Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Manager Mick McCarthy has left Championship strugglers Blackpool after less than three months in charge.

Appointed in January until the end of the season, he managed only two wins from 14 league matches.

A 3-1 home defeat by Cardiff on Friday left Blackpool second bottom of the table, seven points from safety.

McCarthy said: "I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club."

Assistant manager Terry Connor has also left, and development coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge until the end of the season.

Blackpool travel to play-off contenders Luton on Monday.

