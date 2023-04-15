Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton

Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|31
|18
|9
|4
|61
|33
|28
|63
|2
|Dumbarton
|31
|16
|6
|9
|45
|37
|8
|54
|3
|Annan Athletic
|32
|13
|8
|11
|55
|46
|9
|47
|4
|Forfar
|32
|12
|9
|11
|35
|38
|-3
|45
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|32
|11
|11
|10
|48
|48
|0
|44
|6
|East Fife
|32
|12
|8
|12
|44
|47
|-3
|44
|7
|Stranraer
|32
|10
|8
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|38
|8
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|32
|9
|8
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|35
|9
|Elgin
|32
|9
|7
|16
|40
|56
|-16
|34
|10
|Albion
|32
|9
|6
|17
|41
|41
|0
|33