Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: New Dundas Park

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00StranraerStranraer
  • ElginElgin City15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00StirlingStirling Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling31189461332863
2Dumbarton3116694537854
3Annan Athletic32138115546947
4Forfar32129113538-345
5Stenhousemuir321111104848044
6East Fife32128124447-344
7Stranraer32108143747-1038
8Bonnyrigg Rose3298153245-1335
9Elgin3297164056-1634
10Albion3296174141033
