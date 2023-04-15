Close menu
Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Peterhead

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline322011153193471
2Falkirk32179660332760
3Airdrieonians32167974443055
4Alloa32156115041951
5Queen of Sth32146125049148
6FC Edinburgh32145135446847
7Montrose32119124446-242
8Kelty Hearts3299143446-1236
9Clyde3238212963-3417
10Peterhead3236231576-6115
