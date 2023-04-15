Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County17:30WokingWoking
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4332831094168104
2Notts County43301031083969100
3Woking4222101068432576
4Chesterfield4322101169472276
5Barnet432010137364970
6Boreham Wood4317161049351467
7Eastleigh44199165353066
8Bromley4316161161511064
9Southend431710165041961
10Dag & Red43178185768-1159
11Solihull Moors421512156059157
12Wealdstone421512155166-1557
13Altrincham431511176274-1256
14Oldham431412175763-654
15Gateshead421315146057353
16Halifax421411174346-353
17York441311205057-750
18Maidenhead United441310214661-1549
19Dorking43147226087-2749
20Aldershot431210215872-1446
21Torquay431111215170-1944
22Yeovil43719173351-1840
23Scunthorpe44811254680-3435
24Maidstone United44511284392-4926
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC