Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town

First Half begins.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 18Whelan
- 14Kelly
- 6Gudger
- 17Donawa
- 19Stevens
- 25Owen
- 27Beck
- 33Tiensia
Substitutes
- 15Roberts
- 22Jones
- 24Wood
- 28Howell
- 32Mills
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Buse
- 5Hunt
- 32Staunton
- 24Cooper
- 3Reckord
- 26Bevan
- 36Freckleton
- 7Worthington
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Young
- 14Linton
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 23Griffiths
- 27Oluwabori
- 31Siziba
- 33Pollock
Live Text
Kick Off
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.