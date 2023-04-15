Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors0YeovilYeovil Town0

Solihull Moors v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 18Whelan
  • 14Kelly
  • 6Gudger
  • 17Donawa
  • 19Stevens
  • 25Owen
  • 27Beck
  • 33Tiensia

Substitutes

  • 15Roberts
  • 22Jones
  • 24Wood
  • 28Howell
  • 32Mills

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Buse
  • 5Hunt
  • 32Staunton
  • 24Cooper
  • 3Reckord
  • 26Bevan
  • 36Freckleton
  • 7Worthington
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Young
  • 14Linton

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 23Griffiths
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 31Siziba
  • 33Pollock

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4332831094168104
2Notts County43301031083969100
3Woking4222101068432576
4Chesterfield4322101169472276
5Barnet432010137364970
6Boreham Wood4317161049351467
7Eastleigh44199165353066
8Bromley4316161161511064
9Southend431710165041961
10Dag & Red43178185768-1159
11Solihull Moors421512156059157
12Wealdstone421512155166-1557
13Altrincham431511176274-1256
14Oldham431412175763-654
15Gateshead421315146057353
16Halifax421411174346-353
17York441311205057-750
18Maidenhead United441310214661-1549
19Dorking43147226087-2749
20Aldershot431210215872-1446
21Torquay431111215170-1944
22Yeovil43719173351-1840
23Scunthorpe44811254680-3435
24Maidstone United44511284392-4926
View full National League table

