Chesterfield v Eastleigh

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00EastleighEastleigh
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|43
|32
|8
|3
|109
|41
|68
|104
|2
|Notts County
|43
|30
|10
|3
|108
|39
|69
|100
|3
|Woking
|42
|22
|10
|10
|68
|43
|25
|76
|4
|Chesterfield
|42
|22
|9
|11
|69
|47
|22
|75
|5
|Barnet
|43
|20
|10
|13
|73
|64
|9
|70
|6
|Boreham Wood
|42
|17
|15
|10
|49
|35
|14
|66
|7
|Eastleigh
|43
|19
|8
|16
|53
|53
|0
|65
|8
|Bromley
|42
|16
|15
|11
|61
|51
|10
|63
|9
|Southend
|42
|17
|9
|16
|50
|41
|9
|60
|10
|Dag & Red
|42
|17
|7
|18
|57
|68
|-11
|58
|11
|Solihull Moors
|41
|15
|11
|15
|60
|59
|1
|56
|12
|Wealdstone
|41
|15
|11
|15
|51
|66
|-15
|56
|13
|Altrincham
|42
|14
|11
|17
|61
|74
|-13
|53
|14
|Gateshead
|41
|13
|14
|14
|60
|57
|3
|52
|15
|Halifax
|41
|14
|10
|17
|43
|46
|-3
|52
|16
|Oldham
|42
|13
|12
|17
|56
|63
|-7
|51
|17
|York
|43
|13
|10
|20
|50
|57
|-7
|49
|18
|Maidenhead United
|43
|13
|10
|20
|46
|60
|-14
|49
|19
|Dorking
|42
|14
|7
|21
|60
|86
|-26
|49
|20
|Aldershot
|42
|12
|9
|21
|58
|72
|-14
|45
|21
|Torquay
|42
|11
|10
|21
|51
|70
|-19
|43
|22
|Yeovil
|42
|7
|18
|17
|33
|51
|-18
|39
|23
|Scunthorpe
|43
|8
|10
|25
|46
|80
|-34
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|43
|5
|10
|28
|43
|92
|-49
|25
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the art of punditry and rank the best analysts
Panorama investigates the problems Margaret Thatcher's right-to-buy policy is causing 40 years on
Three single Kiwi women are in search of the man of their dreams in FBoy Island NZ
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.